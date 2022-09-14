For those in wishing to hop on a bike for leisure, sport or commute, Ithaca has a number of bike shops, trails, and events that make it easy. Additionally, with local activists pushing for a Bike Share program and more bike lanes, the city is on a path to being an up-and-coming haven for cyclists.
Bike Paths
Currently, there are five major bike paths in the Ithaca area; the Black Diamond trail, the Gateway Trail, the Dryden Rail trail, the South Hill Recreational Trail, and the Waterfront trail.
The Black Diamond trail is an 8.5-mile stone-dust path that connects Taughannock Falls State Park and Cass Park. A two-way multi-use trail that runs parallel to route 89, the trail is used for both leisure, exercise, sport, and commuter biking.
Michael Smith is a professor of History at Ithaca College who has biked from his house on Farm street to Ithaca College every day since he began at the college 21 years ago. Smith says that in addition to biking the streets of Ithaca, he also uses the Black Diamond Trail to enjoy biking without the automobile traffic he navigates on his regular commute.
“I use the Black Diamond [Trail] especially if I just want to have a day of riding when I don't have to even think about cars,” Smith said. “Round trip from my house is about a 20-mile ride if I want to pop down to the Taughannock State Park.”
The Gateway Trail is two miles, stretching from the parking lot of Home Depot on Ithaca’s South Side to South Aurora Street on South Hill.
The Dryden Rail trail is a partially completed 14-mile trail that runs through Dryden, Freeville, Varna and the eastern end of Cornell’s campus. Currently, 4.3 miles of the trail is uncompleted, however, the path is slated to be completed by July 2023.
In addition to biking on the Black Diamond trail, Smith uses the Dryden Rail trail and the Waterfront trail for running. Smith said the uncompleted parts of the trail Black Diamond trail do not allow him to bike there yet.
The South Hill Recreational Trail is a 2-mile trail that takes bikers from Burns Road in the outskirts of Ithaca to the South Hill end of Hudson Street, near Ithaca College.
Ducson Nguyen, the alderperson for Ithaca’s second ward, said one of the best parts of biking in Ithaca is the trails that surround the city, and the ability they create to access nature while getting exercise.
“I do love our trails,” Nguyen said. “I take the Black Diamond Trail, South Hill recreation trail, and the Dryden Rail Trail. Those are really good ways to connect to Ithaca. We’re lucky to be blessed with these great trails.”
Incoming Bike Share
From 2018–2020, Ithaca had its own bike share system run by Lime, a Silicon Valley based transportation company specializing in electric bikes and scooters. Eventually the company left Ithaca in 2020, taking its fleet of bright green bikes with it. However, recent efforts by local activists and the organization Bike Walk Tompkins are aiming to create a community owned non-profit bike share to Ithaca.
Jeff Goodmark has been the Director of Micromobility at the Center for Community Transportation (CCT) since July. As the previous operations manager for Lime in Ithaca, Goodmark says that a community-based model for bike share will be a better way to increase biking accessibility for Ithacans.
“CCT is currently in the process of trying to bring bike share back to the city,” Goodmark said. “This time we’re approaching it from a community owned, not-for-profit standpoint. Our goal is to have a fleet of electric bikes that people can use exactly like they used Lime to be available throughout the city and beyond.”
Bike shops
There are also a handful of bike shops in Ithaca. Open since 1994, Cayuga Ski & Cyclery offers new bicycles and a variety of bicycle repairs.
Jeff Inman is the owner of Cayuga Ski & Cyclery. Inman said the store saw a huge increase in sales that was so large he could not keep up with demand.
“During the second half of 2020 and into 2021 we had unprecedented growth in an extremely short amount of time,” Inman said. “It all started when the high school was sent home and kids getting bikes because they’re home now, and then parents getting bikes to ride with kids.”
While Cayuga Ski & Cyclery specializes in repairs on man-powered bikes, Green Street’s Boxy Bikes rents and sells electric bikes, which are growingly popular in the area.
Like Inman, Sequoia Valoy—the owner of Boxy Bikes—has struggled to keep pace with demand. Valoy said via email that many locals who are interested in purchasing electric bikes have been using his rental fleet.
“I have used my own fat-tire electric bike as my main transportation for years,” Valoy said. “As such, I have ridden it anywhere I have needed transportation, from up to 4-H Acres as a counselor at Primitive Pursuits, to Wegmans to pick up groceries, to Brookdondale to visit the water hole there. For recreational riding, however, nothing beats Black Diamond trail. Many of our rental customers choose to take this path.”
Biking Events
In addition to bike paths, Ithaca also has a flurry of different bike-related events for both recreational and sports purposes. This includes the AIDS Ride for life, an annual bike race that raises money for the Southern Tier AIDS program.
Additionally, on Sunday September 18, Bike Walk Tompkins will host the 10th anniversary of StreetsAlive!, a festival in which an 11-block stretch of North Cayuga Street (between Court Street and the Ithaca High School) and part of West Court Street is closed for traffic. Then, Ithacans and their families fill the streets to bike, scooter, walk, and play.
Nikki Friske, a Bike Walk Tompkins staff member and the director of this year’s festival, said in a press release that in the following years, the organization hopes to expand the frequency of StreetsAlive!.
“The response from local people and organizations signing up to be activity hosts along the festival route has been tremendous, and shows the huge potential for joy, social connection, and capital “L” love when we close the street to cars,” Friske said in a press release.
Nguyen said that as an alderperson, he supports biking not just for pleasure and exercise, but also as a form of zero-carbon transportation.
“When I joined [Common] Council actually, I walked to work,” Nguyen said. “I was also going to TCAT headquarters and City Hall and everywhere else, so it became impractical. Commuting is actually how I got started biking as an adult.”
