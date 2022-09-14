Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
1. Stewart Park, Ithaca
There are lots of reasons to visit Stewart Park, but for birders its lakeshore and the outlet of Fall Creek are great places to see migratory waterfall. Check out Renwick Woods and the Fuertes Natural Area for Songbirds and smaller Birds of Prey. The pond just east of Fuertes is popular with common geese and ducks. And don’t leave without scanning the southwest side of Fall Creek for large flocks of nesting Double-crested Cormorant. In fall, you’re apt to see Brant, Green Heron, Ruddy Duck, and those Double-crested Cormorant.
2. East Shore Park, Ithaca
This next stop is just a short stroll up the lakeshore from Stewart Park. What makes it different than Stewart Park is that it offers better views west across the lake, giving you a chance to see large flocks of seasonal migrations. In fall you can hope to see Black Scoter, Great Black-backed Gull, Hooded Merganser, and Ring-billed Gull.
3. Myers Park, Lansing
The highlight here is the outlet of Salmon Creek where you can look westward over the lake for waterfowl and migrations. The Salt Point Natural Area’s trails offer opportunities to see Songbirds and Birds of Prey. Historically there have been Osprey nest in the vicinity. Fall will offer chances to see American Coot, Carolina Wren, Red-tailed Hawk, and Turkey Vulture.
4. Long Point State Park, Aurora
The whole shoreline offers spots to see Waterfowl and migratory birds, but focus on the point near the marina which gives a great panoramic vista. The tails east of the main road will give you opportunities to spot Songbirds, woodpeckers, and owls. In fall, you might see American Kestrel, Northern Flicker, Short-eared Owl, and Yellow-rumped Warbler.
5. Frontenac Park, Union Springs
Both North and South Pond are spring-fed, and as a result, don’t freeze in the winter, making them prime spots. Another excellent location is at the point by the marina at the southern tip of the park. The railroad bridge at the north end of the park gives you a vista to a marsh across the canal. Autumn offers opportunities to see Black-capped Chickadee, Dark-eyed Junco, Hooded Merganser, and Northern Cardinal.
6. John Harris Park, Cayuga
Like all these lakeshore sites, Waterfowl and migratory birds should be visible here. But what makes this site special is that it’s a prime cold weather spot since the area north of the park near the channel doesn’t freeze over during winter. There are often many different species of ducks nearby. In fall, look for Belted Kingfisher, Blue Jay, Bonaparte’s Gull, and Gadwall.
7. Mud Lock on River Road, Cayuga
For many, the highlight of any birding trip around Cayuga Lake is visiting the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge at the north tip of the lake. There are driving tours, walking tours, viewing towers and platforms. Download the online tour by the Friends of the Montezuma Wetlands Complex ( https://mwc.oncell.com/en/tour-of-the-montezuma-wetlands-complex-153838.html ) on your phone. Make sure to stop at C-S Canal Lock 1, commonly known as the Mud Lock (136 River Road). From the boat launch area you can scan the marsh and see the Bald Eagle nest atop the transmission tower to the southwest. In fall the Bald Eagle are usually easy to spot, and you’re also apt to see Canada Goose, Double-crested Cormorant, Pied-billed Grebe, and Ring-necked Duck.
8. Cayuga Lake State Park, Seneca Falls
It’s now time to start down the west side of the lake. Cayuga Lake State Park is yet another great location to see Waterfowl and migratory birds. The main boat launch area is perhaps the best spot, but there are also good sighting opportunities around the campsites on the other side of Route 89. In fall expect to see Black-capped Chickadee, Great Black-backed Gull, Herring Gull, and Ring-billed Gull.
9. Sheldrake Park, Ovid
This is a wonderful spot to look eastward across the lake and perhaps catch views of large flocks of Migratory birds. The wooded areas will give you a chance to see songbirds. In fall, you could spot Belted Kingfisher, Common Loon, Mallard, and Ring-billed Gull.
10. Dean’s Cove State Boat Launch, Romulus
While a great site for spotting migratory Waterfowl, the woods on either side of the boat launch are excellent spots for songbirds. Be aware that you’re leaving state land when you reach private driveways south of the launch. Heading north, make sure to cross Hicks Gully and Johnson Creek before you leave. Likely birds to spot here in Autumn are Great Black-backed Gull, Less Black-backed Gull, Red-bellied Woodpecker, and White-breasted Nuthatch.
11. Taughannock Falls State Park, Trumansburg
As you enter the home stretch of your lap around the lake, make sure to stop at this popular park. You’ll be able to see Waterfowl along the lake shore but focus on the outlet of Taughannock Creek which is a great spot to see Loons. Don’t leave without crossing Route 89 and walking the gorge trails where you’ll see lots of songbirds, and also take in the highest waterfall east of the Rockies. In fall, expect to see Common Loon, Common Merganser, Golden-crowned Kinglet, and Pileated Woodpeckers.
12. Cass Park & Allan H. Treman State Marine Park, Ithaca
The last spot on our circle tour is Ithaca’s popular multi-use Cass Park at the south tip of the lake. If you haven’t gotten your fill of Double-crested Cormorant by now, head south from the marina and look across the inlet. Hog’s Hole is the best spot here to see Songbirds but be aware the ground there can be quite wet unless the water level is low. That’s most likely in the winter and early spring. In fall look for Cedar Waxwing, Downy Woodpecker, and Gray Catbirds, as well as Double-crested Cormorant.
