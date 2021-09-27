Whether you’re seeking encounters with friendly animals, apple picking spots, farm-fresh produce, local goodies, pumpkin patches or some artisan shopping, there is a farm waiting for you. As the leaves change and a chill begins to fill the air, visit these local farms to make the most of your fall experience.
Littletree Orchards
The 10,000 dwarf apple trees across 60 acres of land at Littletree Orchards spawn over 60 apple varieties that you can pick yourself. As you pick them, bite into popular varieties like Red Delicious and Mcintosh, specialty types like Melrose and Fuji, old fashioned apples like Rome Beauty and Baldwin — and many more.
Make sure to try a yearly favorite, the Burgundies. Littletree Orchards is one of the only orchards where this variety grows.
“They're this really beautiful dark shade of burgundy color and they're a pretty tart apple,” Amara Steinkraus, orchard manager said. “They're really awesome for making pies and sauce.”
Stop into the Apple Barn for a map of the best picking spots, walking trails, and picnic tables. In the Apple Barn play a game of ping pong or find a spot to sit and relax. This year, the farm plans to have its wagon rides start up again.
The farm offers produce beyond apples, growing peaches, sweet cherries, brussel sprouts, pumpkins, gourds, squash and the list goes on. No matter what you pick and nibble on, you are sure to have a fun-filled, hands-on experience.
“Spending a couple hours here is really nice because you can wander around the property which has a couple of swing sets and a slide, and some picnic tables,” Steinkraus said. “People can come relax, bring a lunch, and have a nice afternoon.”
Littletree Orchards is located at 345 Shaffer Rd. in Newfield and is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Learn more: https://www.littletree-orchards.com/
Lively Run Goat Dairy
Nestled between Cayuga and Seneca Lakes in New York State’s Finger Lakes region lies Lively Run Goat Dairy, a family-owned and operated award winning farm and creamery. The farm opens its doors to the public for a variety of activities including cow and goat cheese tasting, goat visiting, goat yoga, and even bottle feeding baby goats. After amusing yourself with the goats across the property and enjoying the peace of the airy outdoor space, spend some time browsing the local products in the farm store. The farm can accommodate group tours of up to 50 people.
Lively Run is located at 8978 County Rd 142 in Interlaken and is open 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Learn more: https://livelyrun.com/
Daisy Hollow Farms
Take a trip to Daisy Hollow Farms, a family owned and operated farm located just outside of Dryden boasting lush gardens, miles of trails, friendly animals and a country store.
During your visit, tour the farm, walk through the pastures, ride a mini horse, and visit the zinnia garden dedicated to monarch butterflies. During your visit, greet the goats, sheep, cows, ducks, chickens and pigs that call the farm home.
Owner Emily Harding recommends that visitors take the farm tour to make the most of their visit.
“Visitors are introduced to all of the animals with lots of feeding and petting. They can explore the farm on their own, and we have bunny, goat, chick, and duckling pens that kids can go right into to sit with the animals,” she said. “Families can picnic at our picnic tables, relax in our gazebo, hike the trails, and more!”
On Oct. 30-31, the farm will host a halloween event. In addition to dressing up some of the animals, they will have haunted pony rides, scavenger hunt trick-or-treating around the farm, farm tours, farm-to-table refreshments, and more.
Make sure you browse the Daisy Hollow Farm Country Store for handcrafted skincare products, farm-fresh products, and fibers which are all produced on the farm and use herbs and botanicals harvested on the property.
Daisy Hollow Farm is located at 830 Daisy Hollow Rd. in Dryden and is open 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Learn more: https://www.daisyhollowfarm.com/
Grisamore Farms
Five generations of operation hasn’t slowed down Grisamore Farms, which offers a multitude of farm activities and products to the public. For a fun fall activity, wind through the 15 acres of apple orchards to find the perfect fruit. Hop on a hay ride to the pumpkin patch to get prepared for Halloween. As you explore the farm, expect to be greeted by Annie the sheep, chickens and guinea hens, Sally Blue and Kit the mules, the three-foot tall mini horse Silver, Red the horse, and Samuel the hinny (the offspring of a male horse and a female donkey). After spending time out in the orchard and fields, visit the farm store situated in a 19th-century-style dairy barn. While it used to house chickens, beef cows, pigs, sheep, goats and ponies, today it holds a plethora of locally made and grown goods, including canning supplies, flour, freshly picked produce, pottery, antiques, and more. The perfect way to cap off your time on the farm is by sipping on some homemade cider available in the farm store.
Grisamore is located at 4069 Goose St. in Locke, and is currently open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Satudays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays. Learn more: http://www.grisamorefarms.com/.
Indian Creek Farm
Stroll down a “grocery aisle with a view” at Indian Creek Farm, a 100-year-old orchard and u-pick destination just minutes from downtown Ithaca. Before you head to the fields, visit the farm stand for complementary supplies like boxes, bags, loppers, clippers, and maps to make the most of your visit. Take in the beautiful landscape as get lost among the trees and pick Rome Beauty, Cortland, Northern Spy, and over 50 other apple varieties. Around the farm visit the fields to find pumpkins, winter squash and brussels sprouts which you can pick yourself and take home to eat.
“It’s a beautiful piece of land with lots to pick,” owner Stephen Cummins said. “We've got a nice apple crop, nice peach crop, nice vegetable crop. So basically I'm hoping for good weather and health this season.”
Visitors can also enjoy the picturesque, “park-like atmosphere” of the farm with picnic tables and swings activities sprinkled across the property.
A long day of picking and wandering the grounds in the crisp fall air will leave you thirsty for some cider and craving some treats — the farm stand is there to satisfy these cravings, and you can also pick up some more freshly grown goods before heading out.
Cummins has a few tips to make the most out of your visit, the first of which is to “be careful driving.”
“Aside from being safe, bring a soccer ball to kick around, bring a picnic,” he said. “Bring something to eat, make a day of it, bring the whole family, spend some time walking around.”
Indian Creek Farm is located at 1408 Trumansburg Rd. in Ithaca, and is open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Learn more: https://indiancreekithaca.com/
Cabin View Alpacas
Cabin View Alpacas sits on land with a robust history stemming all the way back to the Revolutionary War. Once filled with grape vines, livestock and grazing sheep, approximately 50 alpacas now roam the land just north of Trumansburg. The farm welcomes the public to take tours of the land by appointment on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
On the walking tour, you will learn all about alpacas and might even have the chance to feed a few of them. This fall, there will be baby alpacas on the farm who will be hovering around two months of age. Visitors should take note that Cabin View Alpacas is not a petting farm, but rather a breeding farm.
“We're not a petting farm, so some people do get disappointed that [the alpacas] are so cute and fuzzy and they can’t cuddle them,” co-owner Chris Houseworth said. “We are a breeding farm, so our purpose is to upgrade the alpaca. People are a little disappointed that they can’t hug them, but they'll eat out of their hands and people just love watching them because they’re so mesmerizing.”
Beyond the excitement of meeting, learning about, and potentially feeding these fleecy animals, the views of Cayuga Lake will dazzle you.
“The farm has a beautiful view of the lake, and it's really nice here in the fall with the leaves and the humidity gone,” Houseworth said. “It's a really nice family event to come in and do the tours and college kids love it too.”
The tour, during which you might also meet the farm’s resident donkeys and goats, will end at the Farm/Gift Shop laden with alpaca products — sweaters, scarves, hats, stuffed animals — and other locally crafted artisan gifts.
According to Houseworth, the best way to make the most of your visit is to “come armed with questions!”
Cabin View Alpacas is located at 9435 Congress St Ext. in Trumansburg and is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Learn more: https://www.cabinviewalpacas.com/.
Apples and Moore (Previously called Reisinger’s Apple Country)
Over 20 varieties of apples await you at Apples and Moore in Watkins Glen. The farm provides its visitors with plenty of wagons and bags to haul fruit through the orchards. Choose from apples like Ida Red, Sansa, Snapdragon, Jonagold and Zestar varieties.
“It will be a really good year for apples,” owner Alec Moore said. “The weather has really accommodated us this year with all the rain which is a big bonus. I enjoy letting all people get out here and pick, it's really a fun time of year all around for everybody.”
According to Moore, a favorite apple variety among visitors is the honey crisp.
For some more fall produce, head to the mass displays by the sale barn to find a bountiful harvest of pumpkins, squash and gourds. If the sweetness of the apples doesn’t suffice, satisfy your sweet tooth with homemade apple cider donuts and freshly made apple cider.
Before visiting, Moore recommends checking out the Facebook page and website for updates on what is available for picking. He also said that visitors should make sure to check in for the u-pick because people at the farm can tell you about each variety and where to find them.
Apples and Moore is located at 2750 Apple Lane (Off Ellison Road) in Watkins Glen and is open daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Bright Raven Farm and Apiary
Bright Raven Farm and Apiary, which produces local, raw, varietal honey, is sure to offer a sweet experience. Located in Jacksonville, NY, the beekeepers care for over 80 hives. They also maintain a farm that they restored in 2000 with sound ecological farming practices. With the rich soil, the farm has been actively engaged in increasing and enhancing its pollinator habitat, planting species of plants that provide nutritious nectar to pollinators such as honey bees, monarch butterflies, and hummingbirds. In addition to viewing the hives, you can visit the Honeybee Embassy, the property’s farm store which sells raw honey, natural honey-sweetened sodas and other hive products. Visitors can also sample the farm’s homemade honey.
Bright Raven is located at 4061 Swamp College Road in Trumansburg, and is open 12 p.m.-5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
