There seems to be as many ways to make cider as there are cider makers. You can start with heritage varieties or you can start with seedling apples from a tree at the side of the road. You can employ the yeast in the air around you or you can inoculate your juice with specific yeast cultures. You can use one apple variety or you can use dozens and dozens of them. You still end up with something called cider.
Blackduck Cidery | 3046 County Road 138, Ovid
Many commercial cider makers began making cider for their friends and families years before they started selling it in bottles with a label on it. John Reynolds of Blackduck Cidery in Ovid said he had been fermenting fruit since he was a teenager. At Cornell he received formal training in horticulture, but he has learned to make cider by trial and error and by reading about it.
Reynolds and his wife Shannon O’Connor planted their orchard in the 1990s, started making cider for themselves from those apples (and other fruit) in 2000, and began selling Blackduck in 2014. They grow 100 varieties and only a small number are for eating.
The latter are generally either sweet (low acidity, low tannin) or sharp (high acidity, low tannin) varieties. Apples purely for cider are categorized as either bittersweet (low acidity, high tannin) or bittersharp (high acidity, high tannin). Ciders makers often blend sharp apples into ciders to add some sweetness.
According to Reynolds, judging from the apples we know were used, the traditional American style of cider was generally mildly tannic and more acidic. Colonial cider included sharp varieties like Northern Spy, Roxbury Russet and Golden Russet. In contrast, traditional English and French ciders tend to be very tannic, while German and Spanish (especially Basque region) ciders are quite acidic
Spanish ciders are always “wild fermented,” which can make them, as Reynolds puts it, “funky” with flavors like green olive, celery and even bleu cheese. He suggests early American ciders were probably like this because they were wild fermented and drunk straight from a barrel. The flavor would change as the live yeasts continued to work on the cider.
Like the colonial Americans, Reynolds makes Blackduck ciders with the yeast present in the ambient environment. “You build up a house culture in your building and in your equipment,” he said. “It makes the flavor of your cider consistent.” He calls whether or not a maker uses wild yeast or inoculated yeast a “divide” in the artisanal cider community. To use specific yeast cultures, Reynolds said, you first have to kill the existing yeast with sulfites, something he will not do.
Reynolds makes some cider out of crabapples. “Crabby Pip” varies between 70 and 100% crabs from year to year; sometimes the crabs are just too intense. It sits in the bottle for six to 12 months, which mellows it. It has 0% residual sugar.
Blackduck’s “Bankers Blend” (named for Edith Banker Ford) is a tannic English-style cider that includes, among others, Harry Masters Jersey, Kingston Black, and Somerset Redstreak varieties. Their “No Pasarán” (after the Spanish Civil War motto) is made with Spanish varieties in the high acid/low tannin Iberian style.
Black Diamond Cidery | 4675 Seneca Road, Trumansburg
Ian Merwin is an emeritus Cornell professor of pomology. He has been making his own cider since 1985 and started selling it after 2013, upon his retirement. He and his family have been growing cider apples at Black Diamond Farm in Trumansburg since the late 1990s. They grow 135 different varieties, and only 50 of them are culinary or dessert apples.
Merwin explained that tannins are polyphenols. He differentiates between the French and English ciders, both of which are tannin-rich, in terms of their polyphenol length and their various aromatic attachments. Long-chain polyphenols, which the French favor, are more astringent than bitter. “Bitter you taste on your tongue, but astringency you feel on the insides of your cheeks, as if they were dried.” The tannins in apples, grapes, and blueberries are antioxidants, he said. “They protect your DNA from mutation.”
Merwin said sweets, like Fuji, Gala or Delicious, are dessert apples. They don’t have a lot of malic acid or tannins, just a lot of sugar. Tarts or sharps are “culinary apples” and not usually eaten, except in New England and Europe. They have higher malic acid content. These two types, Merwin said, account for 90% of all apples grown.
There are 500 to 600 varieties of bittersweet apples. They have a lot of sugar, he said, not a lot of acid and more tannins. The bittersharps are the rarest apples; there are only about 80 varieties. They have high levels of tannins, acidity, and sugar. These two categories are the true cider apples. The blended ciders of northeastern U.S. and western Europe are about 25 to 50% sharps and 40 to 60% bittersweet or bittersharp varieties, Merwin said.
If a cider maker does not have access to bittersweet or bittersharp apples, Merwin continued, then they will try to extract tannins from another source like tea leaves, grape seeds, oak galls, or by storing the cider in oak barrels. The oak tannins are what he called “soft tannins,” more astringent and less bitter.
“People will drive up from Virginia or the Midwest to get bittersweet or bittersharp apples or even just rare sharps,” put in Jackie Merwin, Ian’s wife and partner at Black Diamond. Jackie sells apples for eating at the Farmers Market, but 10 to 50% of the sweets don’t pass the cosmetic standards for sale and are added to Black Diamond ciders.
Some of Black Diamond’s bottles include only one or two cider-apple varieties with perhaps a small amount of sharps. Others combine five or six. If a cider is too bitter or too acidic, Merwin adjusts the flavor with mixes of sharps and even sweets. While he is quite systematic, he knows there are no regulations binding him to that approach. He hopes that someday cider making will be as regulated as wine making.
New York Cider Company | 245 Hayts Road, Ithaca
In effect, Steve Daughhetee of New York Cider Company, couldn’t disagree more. While Daughhetee makes ciders in a general style — his Hedgerow bottle is English-style, while his Ithaca Sharp is more American — ”I don’t produce the same consistent cider from year to year,” he said. “Ithaca Sharp has been three different ciders, with batch #3 closer to batch #1.”
All of New York Cider Company’s bottles are blended; they are a mixture of fruit from wild trees, old orchard trees and farm-yard trees. Daughhetee and his business partner Joseph Steuer do not have an orchard block with set varieties. He and his crew pick what they can, get it pressed, and keep it in bulk. “It is not,” said Daughhetee, “a purposeful blend.”
And yet Daughhetee knows in some detail what varieties contribute to his blends. He very much likes Newtown Pippins, which he describes as “relatively high sugar and high acidity with a hint of rose.”
He described Smokehouse as “dull, with little acidity and vanilla flavor notes and with a nice mouth-feel.” He combines this apple with more aromatic sharp varieties that have a higher acidity, like Northern Spy and Rhode Island Greening.
New York Cider Company sells most of their bottles at farmers markets, where customers can taste the cider first. They have developed a following that is in search of interesting ciders and who don’t necessarily want the same thing twice. This makes Daughhetee willing to go out on a limb further than some.
His Firefly is a blend he says accentuates the lactic acid taste, which is sour, but is balanced by a bright tanginess. He bottles it with four different strains of Brettanomyces, a yeast that wine makers try to avoid for its “barnyard” odor. “There is a market for funky ciders in Brooklyn,” Daughhetee said.
He ferments his cider in plastic totes. It sits on the lees for up to a year to impart complexity to the flavor. He has grown fond of the plastic, which is less permeable than wood, but more permeable than steel; it lets in a certain amount of oxygen.
Daughhetee injects yeasts before bottling in order to stabilize the cider, and so the flavor continues to evolve over time. His 2020 ciders were ready for market in early September, about the time he started pressing his 2021 apples. He has one of his 2017 ciders at home that he found has aged nicely, with grassy notes like a Sauvignon blanc.
