Ithaca will literally be surrounded by theatre offerings this fall.
Starting our “theatre crawl” downtown, we find Rachel Lampert stepping back into her producer shoes at the Kitchen Theatre Company as Producing Artistic Director for the upcoming season.
Rachel writes, “It's been a whirlwind getting ready for the 2023-24 season. I am delighted to return to lead the theater in these new and challenging times. We have a diverse slate of plays from an outstanding group of writers. We start with an up-and-coming writer Christian St. Croix and Monsters of the American Cinema. [Sept 20 - Oct 1] It's filled with great scenes, monologues, duologues, and, yes! Monsters!
“For the musical tick, tick...BOOM! by Jonathan Larson [Oct 18–29], the theater will transform into a Lower Eastside New York apartment in the 1990s with the audience fully immersed in the action. Scheiss Book [Nov 8–19] written and performed by Liba Vaynberg is an irreverent laugh riot with a huge heart.”
Spring 2024 will bring Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok’s Sanctuary City in a co-production with Rochesters GEVA Theatre (“Majok reveals the struggle to make America home”) and Lesley Greene’s playwrighting debut, The Turnaway Play, a compelling account of a research study of women who have had abortions.
The season is a homecoming of sorts: Emily Jackson (I & You, Count Me In) returns as Associate Producing Artistic Director. Her husband Tyler Perry returns as designer for Monsters… with Lampert directing, and frequent Kitchen actor Darian Dauchan (Death Boogie, The Brothers Size) playing Remy: “When his husband dies, Remy Washington, a Black man, finds himself both the owner of a drive-in movie theater and a caregiver to his late husband’s straight, white teenage son, Pup.” Rachel’s long-time colleagues Stephen Nunley and Lesley Greene are also donating their expertise. (kitchentheatre.org)
Heading up to East Hill, Cornell’s Schwartz Center hosts the renowned performance artist Laurie Anderson for Cornell’s Arts Unplugged [Sept 26]
Another highlight at the Schwartz will be a staging of Cornell alum Toni Morrison’s theatre piece Desdemona [Oct 27 & 28].
Director Beth Milles writes, “We are thrilled to present Toni Morrison’s 2011 work Desdemona to honor the 30th anniversary of her Nobel Prize. Desdemona is a poetic response to Shakespeare’s Othello. It was originally created in 2011 by Morrison in collaboration with director Peter Sellars and singer-songwriter and activist Rokia Traore. It is an exploration of the complexities of this famous and historically challenging work.
“Desdemona exists in the imaginary space of the afterlife interrogating the pain and healing process (and possibility) of forgiveness across generations- spaces and characters… Desdemona will include student performers onstage performing alongside Malian singer Rokia Traore. Morrison’s work is an evocation and a reflection —centering on human intimacy and presumptions and wounds relating to race- -physical and spiritual violence-positing humility and humanity towards a space of forgiveness.”
Also at the Schwartz you can take in Jihae Park’s Peerless [Sept 28–30], a “dark comedy about college admissions” directed by Angel Katthi ’24 as well as Love and Information [Nov 17 & 18]. Directed by Carolyn Goelzer, this is a fascinating dive into our contemporary world of digital [dis]connection by one of our greatest living playwrights, Caryl Churchill. (pma.cornell.edu)
Leaping on giant legs over to South Hill, Ithaca College Theatre enters its second year as part of the newly formed School of Music, Theatre and Dance. IC’s BFA program is a top ranked pre-professional training ground for actors and designers. IC opens with Sarah DeLappe’s physically thrilling The Wolves [Oct 4–11], a coming-of-age story set among a girls’ soccer team, directed by Wendy Dann. When Dann directed the play at the Dallas Theater Center, one reviewer wrote, “the immersive quality Wendy Dann favors flatters the writing beautifully, and with action so fluid and talk so rocky momentum is on no kind of short order…. The juxtaposition of taut, stylistic staging and dialogue roughened for believability is a nifty and nimble brand of compelling.”
The fall musical will be Disney's Newsies (Menken/Feldman/Fierstein) [Oct 25–Nov 1], the beloved story of newsboys on strike against Joseph Pulitzer in 1899, bursting with high spirited choreography (here being created by Daniel Gwirtzman, direction by Cynthia Henderson with music direction by Jeff Theis). Notably, the original 2012 Broadway production included IC acting alums Jeremy Jordan as the lead Jack Kelly (scoring a Tony nomination) and Ben Fankhauser as Davy.
Finally, Marc Gomes directs Alistair McDowall’s X [Nov 29–Dec 6]: a crew is marooned on a research base orbiting Pluto. Single tickets for all IC shows go on sale in mid-September. (tickets.ithaca.edu)
Swinging down to the inlet, a few blocks northwest of Wegmans, the Cherry Arts Collective opens its 2023–24 season with “Air Heart [Oct 19–29], an aerial performance about the life of Amelia Earhart. Created and performed by Mara Neimanis, the show has received praise around the country for the innovative and beautiful movement-based work that is performed on a 13-foot spinning airplane sculpture.” (thecherry.org)
The Cherry Artspace also hosts other performance groups, including House of Ithaqua, who specialize in horror, the weird, and sci-fi. Artistic Director A.J. Sage will mount Jordan Harrison’s Pulitizer Prize finalist Marjorie Prime [Sept 29–Oct 1; Oct 5–7] at the Cherry.
A.J. writes, “Around the year 2060 advanced holograms of the deceased are available as ‘Primes.’… First and foremost I wanted to center Kristin Sad in a House of Ithaqua project as she's among our community's most talented actors. This play is uncanny at times but it's both speculative fiction and a family drama more so than horror. I was so attracted to Marjorie Prime because it deals with artificial intelligence in a contemplative way, not a frightened way. Not ‘The robots are going to destroy us’ but rather ’Why can't we cope with a human life being temporary?’” In addition to Sad, the cast includes Sage, Marie Sirakos, and Mike Chen. (houseofithaqua.com)
Another regular tenant at the Cherry is the Lilypad Puppet Theatre, which produces family shows the first Saturday morning of the month September through June. (lilypadpuppettheatre.org)
As we hop north to the Hangar Theatre, we find Opera Ithaca in residence once again. Artistic Director Ben Robinson writes, “…the second annual Opera Ithaca Festival [Nov 4–12] …features Antonín Dvořák’s transcendently beautiful Rusalka [Nov 10 & 12]; playing alongside a truly unique staged production of Die schöne Müllerin and Molly Joyce's fabulous response, YousaidShesaidHesaid.”[Nov 11] Among the artists singing will be former Trumansburg native, baritone Geoffrey Peterson, performing Die schone Mullerin. (Note: Opera Ithaca’s September production, Scalia/Ginsberg is sold out.) (operaithaca.org)
Speaking of the Hangar Theatre, which had a stellar if shorter 2023 season, Artistic Director Shirley Serotsky is gearing up for their 50th anniversary season in 2024. Subscriptions and donations are welcome anytime. (hangartheatre.org)
Staying north, we run over to Ithaca High School’s Kulp auditorium; in addition to school events, it will be the home of Running to Places’ production of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach, Jr. [Oct 14 & 15]. Under founder and Artistic Director Joey Steinhagen, R2P “brings middle and high school students together from across Tompkins County and beyond to make friends and develop critical life skills through the art of theatre.” Participation is free, no youth is ‘cut’ from the cast, and attendance is also free.
Time to circle back to the heart of downtown. The Community School of Music and Arts’ Hamblin Hall plays host to several companies. Catch Lilypad in another guise as they present their first Slam Jamboree! [Sept 15 & 16] at CSMA, described as “a puppet variety show for adults!”
Coming in December at CSMA, Theatre Incognita returns to live theatre after a long hiatus, promising a beloved classic about family for the holidays. In the spring, look for their multi-media take on Macbeth. (theatreincognita.org)
There’s still more to keep an eye out for, though not all are in production this fall: Civic Ensemble, Triphammer Arts, Walking on Water, Trumansburg’s Encore Players, the Savage Club of Ithaca, Homecoming Players, Ithaca Shakespeare Company, as well as student-led productions in our ten square miles of theatre surrounded by reality.
