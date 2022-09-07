After several years of limited events due to the pandemic, Ithaca can look forward to the return of most of the area’s favorite classical music programs.
Orchestral And Ensemble Programs
Cayuga Chamber Orchestra (CCO) started out in an unusual way this season, with an interim music director. Previous conductor Cornelia Laemmli Orth, who began with the orchestra in 2016, resigned her post at the end of last season. Well-known and popular Grant Cooper has taken over. He was professor of music at Ithaca College from 1993 through 2003 and is currently back as a visiting professor. This fall the CCO offers only its Orchestral Series, which opens on October 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Ithaca College’s Ford Hall. The concert features soloist Max Levinson playing Beethoven’s Fifth Piano Concerto, “Emperor” with music by Mendelssohn and Respighi also on the program. The second, on November 19, provides the world premiere of a work by local composer Sally Lamb McCune, Cornell DMA now on the faculty at IC. The program highlights the ever-popular “Carnival of the Animals,” by Camille Saint-Saëns, with newly composed verses by conductor Cooper. The annual Holiday Celebration on Saturday, December 17, at 3 p.m., also in Ford Hall, will feature holiday classics with the CCO Youth Orchestra and cellist Joshua Jang, who won the Youth Concerto Competition.
The printed brochure includes information on subscriptions, with an order form. Anyone who purchases a subscription by September 17 will receive free admission to a pre-season chamber concert on September 18 at the First Unitarian Society at 3 p.m., to be played by mostly orchestra members and a few friends. Called “The Gershwin Influence,” repertory highlights twentieth-century American music, with works for string quartet, wind quintet, and assorted selections for brass quintet.
On September 18 at DeWitt Park Ithaca College presents its annual Founder’s Day Concert at 2 p.m. The wind ensemble and symphony with guest soloist mezzo-soprano Ivy Walz offers a band program. If it rains, the concert moves to Ford Hall.
The Ithaca College Orchestra, conducted by Grant Cooper, performs works by Verdi, Rimsky-Korsakov, and Dvorak on October 9 at 4 p.m. in Ford Hall.
In the Cornell Concert Series the Scottish Chamber Orchestra plays music including Bruch and Mendelssohn on October 15 at 3 p.m. in Bailey Hall. The Smetana Trio plays a program of Martinù, Rachmaninoff, and Smetana on November 11 at 8 p.m. Subscription tickets available at cornellconcertseries.com.
New York State Baroque, our region’s early music group, opens its 2022–2023 season of live concerts in Ithaca—all to be held at the First Unitarian Society at 7:30 p.m.—on October 22 with “Vivaldi to North and South,” chamber concertos for five instruments. Their second concert, called “An English Afternoon” and featuring consorts and songs for singers, viols, and lute, is on December 3. Participating in both is music director Deborah Fox, best known for performing on lutes, especially the theorbo.
Ensemble X, specializing in new music and organized by Cornell pianist Xak Bjerken, returns after a pandemic absence to present classics from the twentieth century, with music by Stravinsky, Ravel, Schulhoff (with fabulous saxophonist Steven Banks who wowed audiences at Mayfest this year), and the regional premiere of colleague Elizabeth Ogonek’s Septet. The concert is on November 6 at 7 p.m. in Barnes Hall.
Chamber Music
On September 16 at 8 p.m. in Barnes, guest pianist and composer Stephen Prutsman plays “Bach and Forth,” his own arrangements of works by classical composers and jazz greats like Charlie Parker. Also on September 16 at 7 p.m. at IC’s Hockett Family Recital Hall is a student recital from the piano studio Charis Dimaris, featuring the music of Felix Mendelssohn.
At Ithaca College on September 18, faculty pianist Vadim Serebyany provides a program called “Music and Memory”—works of Beethoven, Schumann, and Sammoutis in Hockett at 4 p.m. Also at IC on November 1 at 8:15 p.m. in Hockett the Louis K. Thaler Concert Violinist Series offers violinist Chee-Yun, with Henry Kramer piano.
Cornell chamber-music specialist Miri Yampolsky is providing two recitals with longtime friends from Israel in Barnes on October 21 and 23 at 8 p.m. The first, with cellist Ariel Tushinsky, features music of Brahms, Schumann, Grieg. In the second they are joined by violinist Yural Hertz for music of Haydn, Brahms, and Beethoven including the famed “Archduke Trio.” This is their first time playing together.
Five years ago St. Luke Lutheran Church on Oak Avenue in Collegetown installed a French Romantic Juget-Sinclair organ. A fifth-anniversary celebration (postponed from last year) will be on October 23 at 4 p.m. with the world premiere of the Organ Sonata #2 “St. Luke,” performed by the composer, Rachel Lauren (born 1961). The work was commissioned by Music at St. Luke.
The Cornell Center for Historical Keyboards (CCHK) has posted a full and complicated accounting of its concerts for keyboard instruments including historical pianos and various organs on the campus. The Midday Music for Organ provides informal 40-minute programs at 12:30 p.m. on alternate Wednesday afternoons. As for the piano concerts, the Salon Project presents one-hour programs of music plus conversations on select Friday afternoons in the small Auditorium at the A.D. White House, at 5 p.m. On September 9 pianists Mike Cheng-yu Lee, artist-in-residence at CCHK, and his wife, Ji-Young Kim, with soprano Sofia Scattarregia, give us “Haydn as composer, poet, and pianist.” On November 18 is “Conjuring with Mozart” with Roger Moseley and Nathan Mondry. On December 2, pianist Ryan McCullough and his wife, soprano Lucy Fitz Gibbon, present a Brahms song cycle. Seating at the AD White House is limited, and one should register in advance.
Vocal, Choral, Opera Offerings
Two vocal concerts are on the CCHK Salon schedule, but the big item here is the first-ever Opera Ithaca Festival, running between October 23 and November 6. The two mainstage productions are modern adaptations of Verdi’s early opera Nabucco (1843), on November 4 at 7:30 p.m. and a contemporary double bill Proving Up and Highway 1 USA to be seen November 3 at 7:30 p.m. and November 6 at 2 p.m. All productions are in the Hangar Theatre. Nabucco is a collaboration with the Cayuga Vocal Ensemble, which will sing the opera’s well-known chorus “Va, pensiero.” The final event features Opera Ithaca’s Apprentice Artists in a small recital at the CRS Barn on North Triphammer Road.
The Cayuga Vocal Ensemble on December 4 at 4 p.m. presents their fall concert at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Called “Radiant Dawn,” it includes the premiere of “Sorrow into Song,” by Christine Donkin. The concert will be repeated on December 11 at 4 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena.
Two Met in HD productions will be shown at the Regal Cinema at The Shops at Ithaca Mall. Cherubini’s Medea—which opens the Met season—on October 22 and Verdi’s La Traviata, on November 5. Both start at 1 p.m. It makes sense to be there no later than 12:55.
