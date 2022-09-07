Labor Day behind us, we’re smack into another fall replete with theatrical offerings, one of Ithaca’s specialties.
The Kitchen Theatre Company opens its 31st season this weekend with a comedy, Do You Feel Anger?, directed by the Kitchen’s new Artistic Director, Rebecca Bradshaw, embarking on her second season after a stellar debut last year. The KTC’s description: “When Sofia is hired as an empathy coach at a debt collection agency she sees that she has her work cut out for her.” A large cast by Kitchen standards features Kitchen veterans Erik Brooks and Susannah Berryman, joined by local actors (and fellow Cherry Arts Collective vets) Michael Samuel Kaplan and Amoreena Wade, along with three non-local faces. (Through September 25)
Next up, Tyler Struble helms a popular title among regional theaters: Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them by A. Rey Pamatmat—“a beautifully rendered portrait of three young people as they struggle to remain young in a circumstance that forces them to have the stresses of the adult world” (Cincinnati Enquirer). (November 1–20)
Spring shows include the haunting And I and Silence by Naomi Wallace (January 31–February 19), Nilaja Sun’s solo show No Child (March 28–April 16) and a fifth show TBA. Keep on the lookout for offerings through their Kitchen Sink series as well.
Also in September, The Cherry Arts Collective (“radically local, radically international, and formally innovative”) as part of the Worldwide Ukrainian Play Readings movement present Voices of Ukraine, three evenings of theatre writing from Ukrainian artists. Proceeds benefit the Ukrainian people. (September 30–October 9)
For the Cherry’s main season Artistic Director Samuel Buggeln announces three shows that emphasize movement and physicality, beginning with Aguerón (December 1–11), hosting a visit by “the pan-Mexican XIPE Theater Collective [who bring] their acclaimed movement-theater production of the play by Xavier Villanova. In ancient Greece, the Acheron River divided our world from the underworld, just as the Río Grande divides our U.S. world from Mexico.”
The spring features new work: Heading into Night: a clown play about [forgetting], a collaboration between Cirque du Soleil alum Daniel Passer and director Beth Milles (March 17–26); and e-motion, a collaboration between resident playwright Saviana Stanescu and choreographer Daniel Gwirtzman.
Buggeln adds that all the shows will again feature a live-streaming option.
Also in September, Trumansburg’s community theatre troupe, Encore Players, will present a collection of one-act comedies. Encore Shorts: The Bermuda Edition plays weekends September 23–October 2.
Up on South Hill, Ithaca College’s BFA/BA pre-professional training program has now merged with the music school to form the new School of Music, Theatre and Dance. First up is Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize winner, Sweat, in which class and racial divides collide in a Reading, PA factory, directed by Cynthia Henderson (September 27–October 2). Following is Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s beloved Into the Woods (October 19–27), directed by Gavin Mayer, music direction by Christopher Zemliauskas.
A studio production of Pas de Trois or The Dancing Witch play by IC alumna Aaliyah Warrington '21, directed by Dean Robinson, plays November 11–18. The semester wraps up with a dance concert, Momentum, featuring choreography by Daniel Gwirtzman, Amy O’Brien, and Aimee Rials (November 30–December 4).
Look for The Pirates of Penzance, The Language Archive by Julia Cho, Shaina Taub’s musical adaptation of Twelfth Night, and Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar in the spring.
Cornell’s Schwartz Center’s fall offerings offer two evenings of dance:
Santee Smith, a Kahnyen’kehàka (Mohawk) multidisciplinary artist, dancer, designer, producer, and choreographer of the Turtle Clan from Six Nations of the Grand River, returns to the Schwartz Center with the Kaha:wi Dance Theatre to present the acclaimed “The Mush Hole.” A piece that reflects the realities of the Mohawk Institute residential school experience and offers a way to open dialogue and to heal. (October 28)
December 1-3 brings the annual Mini Locally Grown Dance showcase (a preview of the full LGD concert in Spring 2023). Fall play offerings include a “bill of one-acts” from advanced acting students (November 11 and 12) and student Taylor Bazos presents a bilingual Spanish and English children’s play, Baby Rock (November 18 and 19).
November will also see productions by local companies Walking on Water (WoW) and House of Ithaqua (HOI).
Over the past year, WoW’s Artistic Director Priscilla Hummel has been running their inaugural competition offering workshop productions of new musicals (WoW NoW: Walking on Water’s New Original Works.) Three newly hatching shows hit the boards at the Cherry Arts November 4–20: Extended Stay by Jenny Stafford and Scotty Arnold; Onward and Upward by Charlie Ramon and Will Wegner; and Something Blue by Julia Meinwald and Gordon Leary. Composer Julia Meinwald might be familiar to some Ithacans as she grew up here.
HOI specializes in “dark theatre and film,” often works that intersect with the horror genre. Artistic Director A.J. Sage writes that the pandemic inspired them to produce an audio drama version of Tony Burgess' Pontypool based on the cult classic Canadian horror film of the same name. Jeff Hodges directs. It premieres with an opening night listening party at Cinemapolis on November 18; and will be available for streaming November 18–December 3. Look for HOI again in February with in-person live theatre at the Cherry Arts.
More theater will inevitably pop up: look for work from the youth troupe Running to Places, from Civic Ensemble, Triphammer Arts and many more.
