Ithaca watercolorist Regan Ralston is one of fifty artists chosen to produce creative work for the social media campaign of Amazon Studios’ “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series.
“I was lucky enough to be contacted by Think Jam, a company that was working with Prime Video to promote their upcoming series,” Ralston said. “The idea of the promotion was to engage creators, to create artwork and content inspired by the upcoming series. In my case, they hired me to create an original watercolor illustration. I quickly got to work on a piece inspired by Disa, portrayed by the gorgeous Sophia Nomvete in the show.”
The piece Ralston created for the series rollout was a character portrait, a task that wasn’t outside her usual realm of work. What made this project unique for her was that Disa’s a new character, written specifically for the series. Because of this, her source material was primarily visual, and she based her illustrations on promotional photography of the character.
All of the images that Ralston had available only showed Disa from the waist-up, meaning she had to use a bit of creative flair with the wardrobe. She ended up painting a heavy cloak-like dress, which flairs in a delicate slip revealing one barefoot leg. She covered Disa’s hands and feet in a gold leaf, as she felt this went along with the Dwarven ideals of commerce, mining, and gold-lust.
Ralston supposes this was an artistic liberty in some ways because hadn’t yet seen how Disa will develop within the show. She’s fascinated to see how her own vision compares to the character on the screen. “I feel a sense of camaraderie, having been able to add my own little vision to the massive collection of art that this source material has inspired,” Ralston said.
Ralson’s vision and creativity have been linked with film from early on. One of her first paintings was a vibrant portrait of Ariel from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” This picture hangs in her grandmother’s house to this day. “When I was growing up, my Nana was taking classes and was part of a local watercolor society,” Ralston said. “I still have many of the books she gave me before I packed up for college. It’s a medium that has followed me, or perhaps I’ve followed it.”
Although watercolor had always been a passion, Ralston’s motivation to create revitalized upon moving to Ithaca. She was immediately struck by the scenery and the natural wonder that the city had to offer. Everything sparked inspiration for her. “I remember writing in a blog post at the time that I found myself ‘suddenly in a land of castles, deep lakes, and weeping willows,’” she said. “It felt a lot like finding Camelot.”
Ralston developed her particular style from studying the techniques of Golden Age illustrators such as Arthur Rackham and Hellen Stratton. She’s found herself aligning with a self-taught folkish approach over time, but she compares her current work to the cottage-hewn American illustrator Tasha Tudor.
In reflecting upon her involvement with the Amazon Studios’ project, Ralston has some keen advice for young artists: “You are an artist even if you’re only producing for yourself at this moment,” she said. “Trust your talent. It’s so easy to doubt your art, to doubt yourself, and to doubt what next year will hold. Still, you have to keep creating because it’s what you do. My work with Disa has taught me that magic is often just around the corner. Dreams can come true, even in ways you never expected.”
Ralston will be exhibiting and selling her works at the Ithaca Night Bazaar on Thursday, September 15, at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion. She will also be vending at the Ithaca Apple Harvest Festival between Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2.
