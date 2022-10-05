Best fitness instructor: Mark Kenjerska
When he’s not sitting behind a desk at the Community First Credit Union, Kenjerska’s helping people reach their personal goals at the gym. Winning Best Trainer helps him solidify the feeling that his effort week after week is paying off. “Consistency is key,” Kenjerska said. “Encouraging people, letting them know they can do it, and pushing them a bit outside their comfort zone is all it takes.” His in-person classes were supplemented by YouTube videos during the pandemic, endearing him to those who were stuck at home and needed encouragement to get off the couch.
Best social justice activist: Nia Nunn
Dr. Nia Nunn, associate professor at Ithaca College and board member of the Southside Community Center was born and raised here and has now been honored two years in row by being named her hometown’s Best Social Justice Activist. This educator-performer-scholar-artist-mother clearly engages people with her Black feminist approach.
Best massage therapist: Lori Yelensky
Yelensky has been a New York State licensed massage therapist since 1983. She’s self-employed in the Ithaca area and continues to master her skills by studying under other practitioners, such as Somatic Experiencing International and Steve Terrel. Her practice brings specialized comfort to victims of trauma, which Yelensky finds to be rewarding. Each client is a new connection and a new life she can change for the better. Obviously she has done that so well that she was named Best Massage Therapist in Ithaca in 2022.
Best visual artist: Yen Ospina
Yen Ospina’s deco-inspired visuals continue to enthrall Ithacans, who have named her our Best Visual Artist for the second year. Ospina said she feels very lucky to have win this award. “I have been a full-time artist for the past year and have worked very hard in making this my life, so this is just a reminder that all my efforts are paying off.” Ospina combines her personal experience as a queer, Columbian-American woman with an aesthetic approach that is simultaneously inviting and mystical. She’s planning to start offering private lessons during the winter and start some new projects of her own that she’ll showcase in the spring.
Best philanthropist: Jerry Dietz
For the second year in a row, Jerry Dietz has been singled out for his philanthropy in a community known for its giving spirit. “There are a lot of people doing wonderful things for our community—I’m proud to be considered amongst that group.” Dietz jokes that being recognized for good work “is like having someone tell you that there’s something stuck between your teeth. You appreciate that they took the time to tell you, but you’re a bit embarrassed just the same.” Dietz says that he’s currently very involved with the issues of homelessness and the impact of homeless encampments: “It’s my fervent hope that we can move to a much more humane approach on this issue.”
Best keeper of local knowledge: The History Center
Okay, The History Center isn’t a single person, but Ithaca Times voters felt that collectively it deserves this award. Zoe Van Nostrand, the organization’s Marketing & Visitor Experience Coordinator, hopes the award encourages more people to visit the museum on the Commons and engage with the archives and research library. “Our staff sometimes joke that we are the ‘attic for the community’ where everyone’s memories and materials come to be stored for future generations.” The History Center is working on expanding the online HistoryForge project and coming up with new ways to provide access to all that interesting stuff stored in Ithaca’s attic.
