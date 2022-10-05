Best fine dining and best date night dining: Gola Osteria
Chef Sam Epps and his wife Kami Drake were raised in Ithaca and both began their restaurant careers at the much-missed Ithaca eatery The Coddington. After years of working in Italy, Manhattan, and Greenwich, at world famous restaurants like Babbo, they returned to Ithaca in 2014 to open Gola Osteria, which offers a fresh spin on classic Italian dishes in the historic Quarry Arms Building. That fresh spin has been thrilling Ithacans for years and this year has led to their being named both Best Fine Dining and Best Date Night spot. They’re thrilled at winning two Best of Ithaca awards in 2022 and attribute their success to the hard work of the staff on a daily basis. They’re thankful “for the family and loyal Gola customers who have supported them unconditionally.” While noting that Gola is “ever growing and evolving” they say that catering the many celebrations postponed due to COVID business is keeping them very busy.
Best pizza: Franco’s Pizza
West State Street may be seeing lots of development, but one thing that isn’t changing is Franco’s Pizza. It may be time to permanently name this award after the beloved pizzeria since this is the fifth year in a row it has been won by Salvatore and Frank Evola’s popular eatery.
Best sandwich: Gorgers
Matthew and Barton Diamond’s emphasis on scratch made bread and an internationally themed menu with sandwich favorites from Philly to Asia with stops throughout the U.S. and Latin America have resulted in their winning this year’s award for the best place in Ithaca for a sandwich. This being Ithaca, it doesn’t hurt that they’re also dedicated to being a zero-waste facility.
Best place for ice cream: Purity Ice Cream
Generations of Ithacans have turned to Purity whenever they’re in the mood for ice cream. As owner Kevin Sullivan explains, “Purity’s focus on quality and service has been the core of the business for more than 85 years. Our loyal customers can taste the difference in every bite.” Clearly, today’s generation of Ithacans feel the same as their ancestors, naming Purity the Best Place for Ice Cream in 2022. Sullivan explains that the iconic ice cream shop “takes great pride in making sure that our delicious ice cream brings smiles to faces for a long time to come.” Future plans include opening a second “scoop shop” window next year so they can cut down on the long lines.
Best winery: Six Mile Creek
It’s not every city that has a winery in its midst. And what makes it even more special is that Six Mile Creek offers an exceptional repertoire in a setting that will remind you of Tuscany or Bordeaux. For the third year in a row Ithacans have shown their love for this little touch of Europe in Ithaca.
Best breakfast: Lincoln Street Diner
The Lincoln Street Diner transcends its appearance as a traditional neighborhood spot and has become the breakfast destination of choice for people from all over the City. Sure, you’ll see lots of people from Fall Creek walking over for breakfast, but you’ll also find folks coming from all over to look for a parking spot nearby so they come in for a classic diner breakfast. Congratulations to Ithaca’s “Little Hometown Diner.
Best cidery: South Hill Cidery
If you’re going to single out one person who’s primarily responsible for Ithaca becoming the epicenter of the cider world, it would have to be Steve Selin of South Hill Cider. His bringing the same focus on terroir and varietals to cider as winemakers bring to their offerings has helped turn the Finger Lakes into the Napa Valley of the cider world. While the taste of South Hill’s offerings attracts many, you can’t discount Steve’s evangelical efforts on behalf of cider and the Finger Lakes as being an important factor in it being name Best Cidery by Ithaca Times readers in 2022.
Best to-go experience: Taste of Thai Express
Since Taste of Thai Express opened back in 2003, Ying Balakula’s Meadow Street restaurant has carved out a top spot in Ithaca’s crowded collection of Asian dining spots. Winning the 2022 award for Best To-Go Experience is a special honor since take-out has been so important to everyone in the past couple of years.
