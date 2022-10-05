Best dog groomer: No Barks About It
Being named Best Dog Groomer by the readers of the Ithaca Times means that No Barks About It has achieved their goal of “having a positive impact on the clients, their dogs and the community,” according to the Lansing shop’s Melissa Giannone. She credits the staff for their award: “Our staff are so dedicated and believe so strongly in our mission of helping dogs and their owners and it shows in their work, every day. They care about each do as though it’s their own.” No Barks About It is downsizing the training and day school portions of the business in order to expand the grooming salon so they can expand their hours and open up spaces for new clients.
Best physical therapist: CMC Physical Therapy
Brian Lee, Director of Physical Therapy at Cayuga Medical Center attributes their winning the award to his team: “We have a great staff, some of whom have been with us for a long time and others who have just started, but all are committed to providing high-quality, evidence-informed therapy care to the communities we serve. We acknowledge that the region’s healthcare consumer has many choices about where to receive outpatient occupational, physical, and/or speech therapy, and are so pleased to be acknowledged in this way.”
Best spa: Rasa Spa
Caption — IMG_0348.HEIC — Assistant Spa Director Cassandra Jenis says it’s attention to detail that sets Rasa Spa apart, creates its soothing atmosphere, and led to its being named Best Spa. (Photo: Mark Levine)
The moment you step off the elevator and enter Rasa Spa a calmness washes over you. Owner Rachel Hogancamp say all the credit for the award goes to “our talented service providers and guest services staff who are always looking for ways to improve the guest experience. Every detail is focused on creating a relaxing environment. “We take the time to understand and anticipate the needs of our guests and meet or exceed them to the best of our ability. It’s this focus on every element of the client experience that Hogancamp credits with their being named Best Spa in this year’s balloting.
Best nonprofit: Hospicare
Sara Worden, the Director of Development and Community Relations at Hospicare says this year’s winner for Best Nonprofit continues to be “incredibly grateful to the community which so wholeheartedly supports compassionate end-of-life care and grief support programming in Tompkins County through the annual Women Swimmin’ event and this year’s award for being Ithaca’s best nonprofit. Everyone who contributed in some way to [this award and Women Swimmin’] should feel incredibly proud.”
Best new business: Lev Kitchen
Lev Kitchen on the Commons has added a new word to the Ithaca lexicon: malawach. While the new eatery focuses on deliciously combining that Yemeni flatbread with the foods of Israel, Lebanon and Syria—what used to be called the Levant—their social mission has also been an ingredient in their winning this year’s Best New Business award. Openly embracing transparency, exploring sustainability, and fighting to extinguish food insecurity, Lev Kitchen wraps mission and meals together in an especially Ithacan combination.
Best CSA: Full Plate Collective
Molly Flerlage, Coordinator of the Full Plate Collective CSA, says the group “wouldn’t be the same without this community that surround us.” She likes to think they were voted Best CSA because “we’re better together as a Collective. We have multiple farms worth of food, people and ideas, which helps us connect with members all across our community. Flerlage says that 2023, which will be the 19th year the Collective has been together, “will bring new crop plans and new ways and places to cultivate community.”
Best thrift store and Best place for a bargain: Ithaca ReUse
A repeat winner, and this year a double-winner, Ithaca ReUse has carved out a special niche in Ithaca culture. It’s not just a place to shop for used items and a top donation location, it has also become a place to spend time just browsing, and lately, grab an outstanding taco. It has become one of the many things that makes Ithaca unique.
Best counseling: Family & Children Services
In the past two plus years lots of us have struggled emotionally. That’s why we’ve been so lucky to have Family & Children’s Service of Ithaca available to provide help to, not just families and children, but also to teens, students, adults, seniors and caregivers, and even businesses. This award represents the community’s way of giving thanks to an organization that helps us all get through some very trying times.
Best barbershop: Fine Line Barbershop
Repeat winner for Best Barbershop, Elvir Bahtic’s Fine Line combines the old school barbershop atmosphere so many of us love, with modern conveniences like online scheduling. In a town with no shortage of places to get your haircut, Fine Line continues to stand out from the crowd.
Best nail salon: Miracle Nails
Miracle Nail & Spa offers over 20 services, including an array of manicures, pedicures, waxing options, and massages. They also offer 13 different combination treatments, giving you more than you bargained for at a lower cost (College students can get an additional 15% discount). Treat yourself and give in to relaxation by booking an appointment.
Best not to be missed student experience: Volunteering in the community
When we asked readers for a not to be missed experience for students’ time in Ithaca, we received interesting answers, some of which can’t be printed in this newspaper. That said, the winning suggestion was that every student going to Cornell or Ithaca College shouldn’t leave Ithaca without volunteering in the community. Ithaca is perhaps more diverse than the communities where some of our more affluent student residents originate. Volunteering here to help people in need may offer a more valuable education than any 100-level survey course.
