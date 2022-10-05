Best local band and Best solo artist: Maddy Walsh & The Blind Spots
Maddy Walsh said winning both the best local band and best solo artist awards “was a sweet and unexpected honor.” While she’s not a big believer in competition when it comes to music, she sees winning the awards this year as a special tribute. “The Blind Spots have been together a long time, and after the two plus years of a global pandemic that made it impossible to perform live, this award feels like a pat on the back from a very good friend saying, ‘way to stick it out guys.’” Walsh says she poured all her love for Ithaca into the song “Lighthouse” on her recent solo record and hope that shows everyone just how much she loves the place she calls home.
Best local radio show: Rockin’ Remnants on WVBR
The Rockin’ Remnants team feels that winning this award affirms that after four decades on WVBR-FM, Oldies continue to have broad appeal and that a team of dedicated and knowledgeable community DJs can work effectively with student station leaders to stand out year after year in a crowded radio-rich market. The five hosts collectively note that they work hard week in and week out to curate engaging musical content and commentary, mixing big hits with B-sides and obscurities and listener requests. They say they strive to highlight themes that underscore the variety and enduring vitality of the rock ‘n roll era.
State of the Art Gallery
The State of the Art Gallery is a cooperative fine art gallery that is honored to win this award, having served the Ithaca region for over 30 years with a broad range of visual art. The gallery shows vibrant new artwork each month and welcomes visitors to meet the artists on First Friday Gallery Night. According to Susan Larkin, a member of the cooperative, they’re looking forward to bringing “the community into our gallery with our Annual December Juried Exhibit and our Annual Juried Photography Show.”
”Best theatrical performance: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Our own Barbara Adams took particular delight in Dave Malloy’s electropop opera that is adapted from a segment of Tolstoy’s “War and Peace”: “The large cast spills over the state, down the aisles, and through the audience…conveying a sense of life irrepressibly erupting.” Obviously audiences agreed, naming this summer’s outdoor Hangar performance the Best Theatrical Performance of 2022.
Best local DJ: Dave Harrington (DJ Dale)
Harrington, known professionally as DJ Dale, would like to publicly thank all who voted for him. He says winning feels like a great honor, and he’d like to offer a promise in return: “I will continue to do my personal best to host fun nights of karaoke, trivia, and great entertainment.”
Best mural: AirWays Maze by Molly Reagan at the Sciencenter
There are amazing murals all over Ithaca so it’s hard to single one out. But if you spend a few minutes in the Sciencenter and see how people, especially children, interact with Molly Reagan’s AirWays Maze mural, you’ll see why it was voted Best Mural for 2022. Once they engage with the work it’s hard to pull them away to see the rest of the exhibits. While she’s from Cortland, Molly Reagan can now be considered an honorary Ithacan.
