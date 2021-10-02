ITHACA, NY -- It’s that time again — our readers have voted on their favorite people, places and businesses in our annual Best of Ithaca issue. Is this bigger than the Oscars? Hard to say, but even those with an EGOT don’t have an Ithaca Times Best of Ithaca award, so we’ll let you draw your own conclusions. This year we included some returning categories like Best New Business, Best Local Band and Best Theatre Production, and introduced some new ones like Best Place to Bring Your Dog and Best (legal) Swimming Spot. If there are any categories you’d like to see included next year, feel free to reach out to us.
Best Counseling: Deb Lewis
“I am so grateful that I get to do this work, in this amazing town, with such an amazing group of people — my clients, their families, and my peers, the community of Ithaca therapists,” said Lewis. “While the past few years have been incredibly challenging, living and working in Ithaca has sustained me on so many levels. It is an honor to be a part of this community and to give back to it.”
Best Auto Repair: Diane's
Pop goes the diesel? Diane’s is a full automobile repair shop that offers “competitive prices and full explanations for all needed work,” according to their website. It’s also conveniently located and a staple of the West End.
Best Nail Salon: Cayuga Nail Spa
Ivan Yeung, the Spa’s owner said: “We are grateful to the people who are continuously choosing us everyday. Our mission is to provide the best customer service to every person that walks through our doors. We look forward to providing an even better service to our regulars and future customers.”
Best Physical Therapist: Dave McCune
“As you know, we are blessed in our community to have exceptional health care providers. Working with these fine people has been wonderful and rewarding. The award should really go to our whole office, all of whom work together as a team to provide the highest physical therapy available in our community,” said McCune. “It has been an honor and pleasure to serve our community for 40 years and I am grateful to all who put their faith in me over the years and for those who voted for me. Thank you to the Times for highlighting excellence in our special community…
…Now, what I really wanted to say was: finally, after all these years of stuffing the ballot box, it finally worked."
Best non-profit: GIAC
The Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) has a variety of different activities for people of all ages. “The Center is dedicated to improving the quality of life for the people we serve; advocating for the rights and needs of youth, families, underrepresented, and disenfranchised populations; providing structured employment training opportunities for at-risk youth and adults; and fighting against oppression and intimidation in our community,” says the GIAC’s website.
Best Thrift Store: ReUse
"We are delighted and grateful for this vote of confidence - especially after the immense effort and dedication of everyone at ReUse throughout the last year! It's been an honor to support our community, economy and environment through ReUse,” said Diane Cohen, Executive Director of ReUse.
Best Barbershop: Fine Line
Reasonably priced, conveniently located and with an easy online booking system, there’s a lot to like about Fine Line. “The community has given us such a fantastic home here and I’m just so proud to be a part of it. Come in and help us celebrate our 10th year of business!” said Elvir Bahtic, the shop’s owner.
Best Home Improvement Contractor: Trade Design Build
Chris Willett, the firm’s Project Manager-Designer CMO said “We’re honored that the community has thought of us and voted for us. We’ve had some really exciting projects in the last year, in spite of the pandemic, and it was a challenge for everyone. We’re really appreciative of all our clients that stuck with us, and we stuck with them, and got through it all.”
Best CSA: Full Plate
Full Plate comprises founding members Remembrance Farm, Stick & Stone Farm, The Youth Farm Project (formerly Three Swallows Farm), and a small network of other local growers. According to its website, the collective grows over 100 acres of organic vegetables. “We're so grateful for the community (farmers and members!) that make this CSA possible. And honored to be voted best CSA among the many wonderful farms feeding this area," said Molly Flerlage, Full Plate’s Coordinator.
Best new business: Hound & Mare
"Opening during a pandemic has not been easy, but we are so grateful everyone has been so supportive" said Christine Lam, one of the café’s founders (the other founder is Christine’s sister- Tam!). With its delicious egg sandwiches and coffee, Hound & Mare is sure to quickly become an Ithaca essential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.