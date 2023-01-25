It is with profound sadness that I write to the Ithaca Times. Last Sunday, while walking with friends on the Ithaca Commons, I was appalled to see the window display of Zaza’s Exotic Market and Smoke Shop. The display had 3 hookahs (water pipes) in the shape of machine guns, studded with rhinestones.
At a time when Ithaca and the USA witnesses too many incidences of gunfire, it seems horrifying that a shop, which is on the corner of the Commons, on the Cayuga Street end, would think it was a good idea to have a prominent window display which shows gun-like objects. The Commons is like an urban park, for families, students, and the public. They should not have to witness this callous tacky presentation.
I am hoping that the publication of this letter with my photo, will cause the owners of Zaza’s Exotics (a franchise I think) to rethink their window dressing.
