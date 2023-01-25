It is with profound sadness that I write to the Ithaca Times.  Last Sunday, while walking with friends on the Ithaca Commons, I was appalled to see the window display of Zaza’s Exotic Market and Smoke Shop.  The display had 3 hookahs (water pipes) in the shape of machine guns, studded with rhinestones.  

At a time when Ithaca and the USA witnesses too many incidences of gunfire, it seems horrifying that a shop, which is on the corner of the Commons, on the Cayuga Street end, would think it was a good idea to have a prominent window display which shows gun-like objects.  The Commons is like an urban park, for families, students, and the public.  They should not have to witness this callous tacky presentation.  

I am hoping that the publication of this letter with my photo, will cause the owners of Zaza’s Exotics (a franchise I think) to rethink their window dressing. 

