I would never call myself a community leader, but I am fiercely engaged with our city and county’s civic culture. When an issue is important to me I speak out at Common Council meetings and the Tompkins County Legislature. I also lobby our representatives personally in letters, emails and conversations.
Because of this activity, I quietly have taken the measure of most of our local officials. Most politely listen to me. Some seem happiest when “enlightening” me about the errors of my opinions. Seph is that rare politician who HEARS as well as listens, even when we disagree passionately. His public service is always about us, never about him. My city of Ithaca is an immeasurably better place because of Seph’s compassion, work ethic, dedication, integrity and common decency. As he has made Ithaca a better place, Seph will make Albany a better place.
Seph is a modest man, so I will list some of the experiences he rarely references. He is the descendent of Irish immigrants who worked as janitors and laundresses in Massachusetts. Just out of high school, he left Trumansburg to earn a degree at University College Cork. He does not call himself a doctor, but his Ph.D. in English is from Cornell. His work teaching at Auburn Prison allowed him to witness our vile mass incarceration system first hand. He wrote about this in his prize winning essay, A Hive of Mysterious Danger. I suggest you read it. You can find it online.
As was the case with Marty Luster and Barbara Lifton, Seph Murtagh will bring the best of our region to Albany. I simply cannot imagine a finer individual to hold this office. Vote for this remarkable public servant.
Ann Sullivan, City of Ithaca
