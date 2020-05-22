As someone who served on the Tompkins County Legislature for 12 years, five of them as Chair, I am proud to endorse Anna Kelles for Assembly in the upcoming primary June 23 and in November. For the last five years Anna has held the seat I once occupied, and has been a strong fighter for Fall Creek as well as Tompkins County:
• She has authored and championed legislation advocating for human rights, immigrant rights, and local environmental protections
• On the state and federal level she wrote and fought for environmental and health protections, authoring legislation that served as a model for neighboring counties
• Anna chairs a living wage community task force and works with City counterparts on many important neighborhood quality of life issues
But most importantly, she has been a consistent, trusted voice in communicating news from the TC Health Department about the COVID-19 situation. Her newsletter gets sent to listserves throughout the County, and is a combination of empathy, compassion, and hard facts. I look forward to being represented by Anna as she brings her strength, resilience and intelligence to the job of Assemblywoman.
Barbara Mink
City of Ithaca
