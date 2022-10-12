An important referendum is on the ballot for City of Ithaca voters on November 8 (or by early voting beginning October 29) calling for the appointment of a City Manager. Common Council unanimously passed a resolution in November 2021 promoting this reform. As in our current structure, the Mayor will still articulate a vision, propose policies, and formally represent the City. With an appointed professional Manager, City residents and taxpayers will benefit from more efficient operations and more reliable services. Because the Mayor will no longer have a Chief of Staff, the change does not entail an increase in cost to City taxpayers. Appointed by former Mayor Myrick, I was on the Task Force that developed this proposal. I talked with six Mayors in New York State who work with City Managers and they all enthusiastically endorse the structure. The majority of cities our size in the USA use this form of government, which was developed over 100 years ago in the progressive era to promote efficiency, transparency, and accountability in municipalities. Tompkins County operates very smoothly under a close model, with a professional Administrator and a Legislative Chair whose role is similar to that of a Mayor. Please vote FOR creating a new position of City Manager in the City of Ithaca.
Vote To Create City Manager
- Donna Fleming, Former Alderperson, Third Ward
