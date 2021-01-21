Let’s put it plainly. I am a kid. I don’t have the body, mind, and experiences of an adult. But all of you adults reading this were once children. Children are the adults of the future, and when it comes to climate change, we’re talking about the future. We’ve seen the studies. Icebergs are melting, waters are rising. It feels like a video game, to be honest. So we need to build a ladder out of the hole we’ve dug for ourselves.
But not only do we need solutions, we need ones that everyone can agree on. Why can’t just one party push through their ideas? One reason is that our nation is already divided -- one-sided solutions would only make things worse. Something that all people have in common is we share the same Earth. And it’s our responsibility to take care of it, together. So I was very happy to find a bipartisan bill for climate change.
Again, I’m a kid, but here’s what I understand of this bill: It’s called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act and was created by Republicans and Democrats in Congress. Different kinds of people like it locally, too.
How does it work? It’s a rising fee on fuel companies. The fee starts low so it won’t hurt companies at first. The government then sends all the collected fees to Americans equally every month by check, to protect folks from rising prices. Studies say that most people in our county and nation would get more money than they would lose. And the bill is meant for everyone to like, no matter your party: it won’t grow the government. It encourages businesses to innovate cleaner products. It protects low- and middle- income people. And it helps the climate.
According to local climate activists, “The world’s top climate scientists, the IPCC, say we have 12 years to cut our global carbon pollution in half; and that one necessary way to do that is charging fuel companies for their pollution. Economists like this idea because it’s effective, quick and cheap. Columbia University experts agree that charging companies for carbon pollution is wise, for the climate and economy; and according to their research, this bill alone could do the lion’s share of what’s needed to reduce U.S. carbon pollution.”
Along with being a child, I’m also a proud Democrat. But the sharp divide between Republicans and Democrats, the anger and lies separating this country, they scare me. We are the United States, are we not? And when I see leaders and their followers arguing about which side alone is right, I feel betrayed. To quote George Washington, “Are these the men with which I am to defend America?” With a new president in office, this is the perfect time to turn over a new leaf. Please help make America united again, starting with a bipartisan bill to help the climate and the country.
Believe it or not, this was written by an 11 year old
