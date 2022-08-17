Thanks to the thoughtful Moosewood Restaurant pickpocket. Last Sunday night [August 7] when I was eating at the Moosewood Restaurant, you took my wallet out of my bag, carefully just took the credit, debit cards and cash and replaced the wallet back in my bag. Much as I was shaken up and disappointed that such a thing could happen to a 70-year-old lady [visiting] such a wonderful place, I was grateful that you left me my driver’s license and insurance cards and the wallet itself. I admire the fact that I never noticed a thing. I am not sure who all was in on it; surely your companion, possibly the other man with the cute kids, maybe even your dogs? I hope you were not able to actually use any of the cards at the Walmart Supercenter. One small favor, if you do this again, leave $20 for gas.

