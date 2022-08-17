Thanks to the thoughtful Moosewood Restaurant pickpocket. Last Sunday night [August 7] when I was eating at the Moosewood Restaurant, you took my wallet out of my bag, carefully just took the credit, debit cards and cash and replaced the wallet back in my bag. Much as I was shaken up and disappointed that such a thing could happen to a 70-year-old lady [visiting] such a wonderful place, I was grateful that you left me my driver’s license and insurance cards and the wallet itself. I admire the fact that I never noticed a thing. I am not sure who all was in on it; surely your companion, possibly the other man with the cute kids, maybe even your dogs? I hope you were not able to actually use any of the cards at the Walmart Supercenter. One small favor, if you do this again, leave $20 for gas.
Title
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended for you
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
-
Residents To Cast Three Votes In One Day On August 23
-
TCAT To Receive $8.7+ Million To Buy More Electric Buses For Ithaca
-
Suspect Sought For Theft Of Wallet At Restaurant
-
Expect More Green Street Construction Issues Overnight Through Friday
-
Ithaca Man Arrested In Saturday Night Delivery Driver Stabbing
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect Sought For Theft Of Wallet At Restaurant
- Ithaca Man Arrested In Saturday Night Delivery Driver Stabbing
- Stolen Purse Leads To Grand Larceny Spree On Ithaca Commons
- Shots Fired During Friday Afternoon Ithaca Car Chase
- Cornell QB Signs NIL Deal with Degree, Joins #BreakingLimits Team
- Newfield Man Arrested For Burglarizing Enfield Home, Second Suspect Sought
- CU Warns Ithacans About Move-In Week Traffic & Parking
- Who’s Next?: City To Search For Next IPD Chief Amidst Reimagining Tumult
- Attempted Gang Assault On Ithaca Commons
- HABs Alert: Harmful Algal Blooms in Tompkins County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Who’s Next?: City To Search For Next IPD Chief Amidst Reimagining Tumult (4)
- Ithaca Confronts Cash Bail Reform Issue (3)
- Council Approves Incentive To Hire Police Officers (3)
- Timeline Of Michael Thomas Arrests (3)
- Ithaca PD Arrests Suspect After Resisting Detention (2)
- Ithaca Public Housing Projects “Launched” (2)
- Power Outages Impacted 4600 Customers In Ithaca Area (2)
- Fighting To Regain Altitude: IT Int’l’s Director Facing Challenges (2)
- Commercial Burglary Spree in Lansing And Dryden (2)
- TC Sheriff At Forefront Of NYS’s Reimagining Law Enforcement (2)
- County Legislators And City Officials Discuss West MLK Street Safety (2)
- Stolen Purse Leads To Grand Larceny Spree On Ithaca Commons (2)
- State Promises End To Cannabis Bewilderment (1)
- Repeal The Cashless Bail System (1)
- Ithaca Investigators looking for person(s) responsible for burglary at Lansing church (1)
- Attempted Gang Assault On Ithaca Commons (1)
- Ithaca Investigator looks to identify suspects who racked up charges on victim's credit card (1)
- Cornell Gears Up for a Relatively “Normal” Fall Semester, PCR Testing Sites To Be Discontinued (1)
- Fire Damages House in Ithaca’s West End (1)
- Suspects In Burglary Spree May Be Linked To Cornell & Cayuga Heights Break-Ins (1)
- Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July (1)
- Committee Bringing Homelessness Ideas To Full Council (1)
- Thursday Night Shooting Incident In Hotel Ithaca Parking Lot (1)
- Monkeypox Arrives In Tompkins County (1)
- Residents To Cast Three Votes In One Day On August 23 (1)
- Shots Fired During Friday Afternoon Ithaca Car Chase (1)
- W Court Street Burglar Arrested On Scene (1)
Online Poll
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.