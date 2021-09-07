Many say America is the richest country in the world. But then why are our roads and bridges crumbling? Why do we have overcrowded classrooms? Why can't everyone afford the lifesaving medicine they need?
Because corporations and the ultra-wealthy are not paying their fair share.
This is not new; we've always known that the ultra-wealthy use their money to buy power and avoid accountability. In 2020, at least 55 of the largest, profitable corporations in the United States paid no federal income tax, despite almost $40.5 billion in U.S. pretax income that year. A groundbreaking report by Public Citizen added that these same corporations spent nearly $450 million combined on lobbying and campaign contributions over the last three election cycles.
And it keeps getting worse. As working families struggled to get by and make ends meet, America's billionaires got over $1 trillion richer during the pandemic. The ultra-wealthy and tax-dodging corporations don’t play by the rules and think they can buy preferential treatment by lining the pockets of Republicans, like Senators Ron Johnson in Wisconsin and Marco Rubio in Florida.
Now is the time to act, because President Biden is taking corporations and the ultra-wealthy head-on. Last week, Congress took a critical step in moving forward with Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda by passing the budget resolution! Budget reconciliation gives us the opportunity to invest $3.5 trillion in jobs and ease the burden of the high costs of healthcare, elder care, child care, education, housing, and more for working families by ensuring the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share.
Taxing the rich is wildly popular: Sixty-nine percent of voters think the ultra-wealthy and corporations should pay their fair share in taxes. But instead of representing the interests of working families, Republicans are busy defending tax cuts for billionaires and big corporations and trying to obstruct Biden’s agenda to build a stronger economy that works for us all. Working Americans deserve an infrastructure that provides access to more than just roads and bridges. Every election matters, we need to vote in every election regardless of GOP efforts to obstruct the votes in states they control.
