In three different segments, I have lived in Ithaca for 30 years. When I returned to Ithaca nine years ago, I was disheartened to find that community policing, with officers walking the neighborhoods, had ended, and that a SWAT truck had been put into action. So with great hope, I have watched Eric Rosario and Karen Yearwood lead Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety Working Group. As a member of the Tompkins County Human Rights Commission, I have had the opportunity to meet with them and have my questions answered fully and honestly. I continue to be impressed by their hard work, their clear and detailed report, their efforts to include all sectors of our community in shaping our future , and for their deep concern for the safety of all.
