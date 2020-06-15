Sunrise Movement Ithaca is proud to endorse Anna Kelles for New York State Assembly. With the COVID-19 pandemic devastating our communities, thousands jobless and facing eviction, heat waves on the horizon, members of the Black and Brown community murdered on our streets, and the same communities bearing the brunt of all these crises, the political status quo is indefensible. We need fearless progressive leadership in Albany. We need Anna Kelles.
Sunrise Movement Ithaca is a youth-powered climate justice organization committed to ending the political status quo, and moving power from the fossil fuel industry to the people. In our first year, we won a Green New Deal for the City of Ithaca, pressured politicians to fund that Green New Deal through insurgent write-in campaigns, staged demonstrations thousands strong, and won youth representation on local climate task forces. We are endorsing Anna Kelles to leverage the power we have built, and ensure a progressive climate champion represents us in Albany.
As young people, we are particularly affected by the climate decisions of leaders today. We know Anna Kelles will fight alongside us to defeat fossil fuel companies and help build a more just, green economy. Anna understands that climate justice is inextricably linked to the fights for racial, gender, LGBTQ+, immigrant, and economic liberation.
In Albany, Kelles will advocate legislation that addresses our urgent priorities: well-paid green union jobs, investment in Black and Brown communities, affordable housing, immigrant rights, healthy food, and a liveable future. She will also work to defund the police, legalize maurijuana, institute funding for a Special Prosecutor’s Office to independently investigate the police, and continue to fight for working class families, through her advocacy of universal healthcare, affordable housing and childcare for all New Yorkers. Anna knows climate change and social injustice are products of the same system of exploitation. She will combat this system by integrating people and planet health with economic justice.
We know this for certain, not only because of Anna’s background in activism, but also because of her track record in County office, where she has written and passed legislation to eliminate homeless shelter fees, ban ICE from our County, block the implementation of Cayuga Lake trash incinerators, advocate for a just, redistributive carbon tax, and fight nationwide natural gas expansion.
Anna would also be the first legislator with scientific and epidemiologic training to join the Assembly. This is a perspective that is greatly needed as the climate crisis melts the permafrost, releasing diseases from ancient times. Anna is incredibly equipped to get us through both the COVID-19 pandemic, and other medical and weather disasters on the horizon.
This endorsement comes as a result of seven public interview forums with candidates, organized by the Sunrise Ithaca Political Action Team and publicly accessible here. At these forums, candidates were asked questions regarding their positions on climate justice issues and policies, including their positions on heating, housing, indigenious sovereignty, farmworkers’ rights, vaccine mandates, and The New York Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Out of seven candidates, Anna won 62.5% of our membership’s vote, in which 24 active members participated.
We are glad to join many other progressives who have endorsed Kelles's campaign, including The Working Family Party, The Tompkins-Cortland Building & Construction Trades Council, The Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 267 union, The Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union Local 3, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East Union, Inclusive Women Community Leaders Unite, Cynthia Nixon and Zephyr Teachout.
Sunrise Ithaca endorses Anna as a candidate who is prepared to fight the climate crisis and rebuild our society to advance the call for justice and equity. We hope that our endorsement fortifies Kelles’s position as the lead progressive pick in the upcoming race.
