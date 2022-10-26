Ithaca needs a mayor committed to implementing the Ithaca Green New Deal (IGND) in its entirety, and Sunrise Ithaca believes that Katie Sims is the only candidate up to the task. Katie Sims has a track record of advocating for people, community, and the environment, and our city needs her compassion and drive to fully realize the ambitious goals of the IGND.
Over the past three years, the IGND has catapulted our small city into the national spotlight. We have been touted as a climate leader, applauded for our aggressive emissions reduction goals, and featured in headlines for our plan to decarbonize 100% of buildings. Ithaca has become a symbol of progressive climate policy, but few have paused to evaluate whether the goals of the IGND are actually being met.
Indeed, amidst the buzz around carbon neutrality, the second goal of the IGND is often forgotten. Alongside reaching net zero by 2030, the IGND commits to ensuring “benefits are shared among all local communities to reduce historical, social, and economic inequities.” This means that every policy passed, budget proposed, and projected implemented must keep justice front and center.
However, the actions of Common Council and the Mayor’s office have not reflected this commitment to equity. The City has yet to approve operational guidelines for Justice50, a framework which would distribute 50% of IGND benefits to disadvantaged community members. Furthermore, calls for better tenant protections have been repeatedly denied, leading to fears that landlords will use green building improvements as an excuse to raise rent or nonrenew leases. Renters could be protected from such vulnerability by passing the Right to Renew Leases or capping rent increases for decarbonized buildings, but the City has done neither. Our current city government is failing to meet the equity commitment outlined in the IGND, and our community is suffering for it.
Katie Sims is the only mayoral candidate who has repeatedly demonstrated her commitment to climate justice, and she has the extensive experience necessary to make tangible change. As an early member of Sunrise Ithaca, she fought hard for social justice to be included in the IGND, and it is a fight she will put into action as mayor. Her work with the Ithaca Tenants Union has proven that she will prioritize renters, and she has already promised to immediately bring the Right to Renew Leases up for a vote if elected. She has repeatedly shown up for striking union workers, and her dedication to the working class people of this city will be essential as Ithaca seeks to create new, green jobs.
The Ithaca Green New Deal was more than another city resolution—it was a call to action, and a call for leaders ready to undertake this challenge. Katie Sims is the only candidate up to the task, and we need her to guide the equitable implementation of the IGND. Social justice can and must be incorporated into Ithaca’s climate policies, and Katie Sims is committed to doing so.
