I just read the article titled “Two at Center of Ethics Investigation Deny Wrongdoing.” I write this letter as a resident of the city and as one who has known Eric Rosario and Karen Yearwood, the two at the center of the ethics investigation, for many years. I was very excited when Eric and Karen were selected to lead the Reimagining Working Group. I could not think of any two people more ethical, honorable, and capable to lead the effort. To anyone who knows Eric and Karen the accusations levied against them seemed absurd; an obvious political attempt to delay and derail the efforts to reimagine law enforcement. While the obstructionists search for mouse bones in the chicken soup, the residents of Tompkins County must continue to demand courage from their elected officials to face the demands of the time and implement the changes that will lead to a more sensible and just system of policing for our community. Eric and Karen will continue to have my support. We are all lucky to have them and for their willingness to step up to serve.

