It's time for Governor Hochul to sign the moratorium bill for crypto mining. But will she? According to the New York Times "As digital assets have become more popular, the amount of power necessary to generate Bitcoin has soared.” Can NYS afford to waste electricity on these fossil fuel energy-guzzling crypto mining plants? The Sierra Club says there are 30 other upstate power plants that could be converted to run full-time as "data centers", with catastrophic consequences for statewide CO2-equivalent emissions. Cornell's [Robert] Howarth warned that "the planned expansion isn't compatible with NY's clean energy goals.” And then there's the issue of utilities [passing along the costs of] needing to upgrade the grid. Crypto adds to the strain on the grid. Governor Hochul has claimed that the jobs that crypto mining could bring is a consideration for her. The electricity inflation that we will be forced to swallow year after year due to wanton, wasteful crypto mining should far outweigh a few hundred jobs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you