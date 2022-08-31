I was shocked to read that the property at 417 South Aurora Street was sold against the will of the owner for $6662 because of unpaid taxes. I don't agree that local officials had an obligation to find someone who spoke the owner's native language. I think the owner and resident of 40 years should have learned basic English words like "legal" "important", "urgent" "foreclosure" , "eviction", etc., or found a translator. But the fact that her home of 40 years was sold for $6662 to an organization with net assets of $305,000,000 is obscene. Zillow estimates the value of her home at $186,000. It's tragic that the owner may lose her home, but to steal well over $150,000 in equity from her on top of eviction seems needlessly evil. As a local small time real estate investor/owner, I know how quickly real estate sells in this area, and at premium prices. It would have been very easy to sell this property for close to the Z estimate. The local government could then have collected back taxes, fines, legal fees, etc. and returned the balance to the owner, which probably would have exceeded $150,000. This level of grand theft should be illegal, and in my opinion, the people responsible for this obscenity should pay restitution to the owner (appraised value minus back taxes and fees), apologize, and consider finding a line of work that doesn't require a moral conscience.
Selling Price Of Foreclosed Property Was Obscene
- Henry Hansteen, Ithaca
