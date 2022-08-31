Twenty years ago, Congress authorized the use of force against Saddam Hussein's regime in Iraq. Saddam is long gone, but the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq remains on the books and open for abuse. Last summer, Senator Chuck Schumer spoke passionately about his "strong and full support" for repealing the 2002 AUMF and stated it was his "intention as majority leader to bring this matter to a floor vote." I urge Senator Schumer to make good on his promise by doing everything in his power to ensure a bipartisan proposal to repeal the 2002 AUMF is included in the annual National Defense Authorization Act. The effort is supported by veterans' groups, peace groups, and organizations across the political spectrum. Senator Schumer: keep your promise and show that peace is possible.

