Twenty years ago, Congress authorized the use of force against Saddam Hussein's regime in Iraq. Saddam is long gone, but the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq remains on the books and open for abuse. Last summer, Senator Chuck Schumer spoke passionately about his "strong and full support" for repealing the 2002 AUMF and stated it was his "intention as majority leader to bring this matter to a floor vote." I urge Senator Schumer to make good on his promise by doing everything in his power to ensure a bipartisan proposal to repeal the 2002 AUMF is included in the annual National Defense Authorization Act. The effort is supported by veterans' groups, peace groups, and organizations across the political spectrum. Senator Schumer: keep your promise and show that peace is possible.
Schumer: Push For Repeal Of Iraq Force Authorization
- Carolyn Kenyon, Ithaca
-
-
- 0
Title
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended for you
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
-
Ithaca Woman Arrested For Attempted Robbery Of Five Below
-
TCAT Focusing On Uncertain Future
-
Wednesday Water Valve Installation To Impact Some Ithaca Locations
-
Ithaca’s Greatest Rock Concerts (Other Than The Grateful Dead At Barton Hall)
-
Floral Ave Traffic Stop Leads To Shots Fired At IPD, Arrest Made
Most Popular
Articles
- Ten Things Every Ithacan Knows
- Floral Ave Traffic Stop Leads To Shots Fired At IPD, Arrest Made
- School Board Divided Over What To Do About Vacancy
- Ithaca Woman Arrested For Attempted Robbery Of Five Below
- Ithaca’s Ariel Gold Finds Balance Through Reconciliation
- Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee
- Woman Slashing Tires On Chestnut Street Taken Into Custody
- Arrest Made In 8/17 Ithaca Delivery Driver Stabbing
- Miscommunications May Be At Root Of Eviction Dispute
- Beautification Brigade Keeps Ithaca Gorgeous
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Ithaca’s Ariel Gold Finds Balance Through Reconciliation (6)
- Who’s Next?: City To Search For Next IPD Chief Amidst Reimagining Tumult (4)
- Residents To Cast Three Votes In One Day On August 23 (4)
- Council Approves Incentive To Hire Police Officers (3)
- Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee (2)
- Ithaca Public Housing Projects “Launched” (2)
- Power Outages Impacted 4600 Customers In Ithaca Area (2)
- Miscommunications May Be At Root Of Eviction Dispute (2)
- Senator Gillibrand Visits Ithaca to Promote Inflation Reduction Act (2)
- County Legislators And City Officials Discuss West MLK Street Safety (2)
- Stolen Purse Leads To Grand Larceny Spree On Ithaca Commons (2)
- School Board Divided Over What To Do About Vacancy (1)
- Riley And Webb Win Primaries, Sempolinski To Fill Out Unexpired Term (1)
- Campus Pride Names Ithaca College Among Best For LGBTQ+ Students (1)
- Repeal The Cashless Bail System (1)
- Coffee Battles Still Percolating: Both Starbucks and Gimme! Coffee Face NLRB Complaints (1)
- Attempted Gang Assault On Ithaca Commons (1)
- Man Rescued from Ithaca’s Cascadilla Gorge (1)
- Public Meeting for 2023 Sidewalk Improvement District Work Plan and Budget (1)
- It Don’t Rain In Indianapolis (1)
- Out Of The Car (1)
- Elmira Man Indicted For Fatal Newfield Collision (1)
- IPD Reports That Another Ithaca Delivery Driver Has Been Attacked (1)
- Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July (1)
- TCAT To Receive $8.7+ Million To Buy More Electric Buses For Ithaca (1)
- TCAT Focusing On Uncertain Future (1)
- Endorsing Joe Sempolinski (1)
- Shots Fired During Friday Afternoon Ithaca Car Chase (1)
- IC Strongly Encouraging Face Coverings To Contain Spread Of COVID-19 On Campus (1)
- Arrest Made In 8/17 Ithaca Delivery Driver Stabbing (1)
Online Poll
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.