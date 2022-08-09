On August 3rd on orders of Clint Halftown, a bulldozer demolished two buildings including a barn used by Cayuga Nation citizens for ceremonies and community gatherings. An elder Cayuga woman was forcibly removed from the home on the same property and held in handcuffs while the home that only four hours earlier was filled with children, community members, and friends of the Cayuga Nation was then also demolished. The house still had electricity and a local code enforcement officer on the scene noted the strange unsafe circumstances and risk of a fire. Although there was no provocation nor concerns expressed by Nation citizens, Halftown claimed in a public statement that these actions were necessary because the buildings were dangerous and uninhabitable.
In 2020 by Halftown’s order, a dozen Cayuga Nation buildings were laid to waste in the middle of the night, including a day care center, convenience store, a schoolhouse, and several cottages stewarded by Nation citizens who have peacefully opposed his authority. These are the actions of someone who is not a legitimate leader of the Nation according to their own law and governance. The U.S. Interior Department’s recognition of Halftown as the federal representative of the Nation despite a unanimous decision from the condoled Chiefs to remove him and a formal revocation of his federal liaison appointment by his late Clan Mother, who has the ultimate authority, is unacceptable. This state of affairs has tied the hands of New York’s Supreme Court, as well as hamstrung the ability of local law enforcement in being able to act in protecting citizens and communities of the Cayuga Nation.
More than two years ago, Senator Schumer demanded an investigation by the Department of Justice and Department of the Interior. In the past year, after consulting the Council of Chiefs, a number of local towns, along with the City of Ithaca, and Seneca County, have all called on President Biden to honor the Cayuga Nation’s decision to remove Clint Halftown as the liaison.
Yet here we are, again witnessing another campaign of terror by his edict. This simply cannot continue. As a member of the NYS Assembly, I stand with the Haudenosaunee people and strongly condemn these actions. I urge the federal government to take swift action in recognizing and empowering the collective voices of the Chiefs and Clanmothers of the Cayuga Nation and refrain from recognizing Halftown as the representative of the Cayuga Nation.
