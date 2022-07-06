Friday, June 24, 2022, was a very sad day for the majority of Americans as the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe vs Wade which guaranteed abortion rights for the last 49 years. The logic used by the "conservative" majority of the Court was hypocritical and the results will be cruel to many women as well as men. The idea that Roe was wrongly decided in 1973 because a woman's right to choose is not enumerated in the Constitution is dumb at best. Many of the rights we all enjoy today are not mentioned or clearly delineated in the 200-year-old plus Constitution. A living document, it is subject to update by amendment and interpretation by the courts. The reference to "persons" in the Constitution has been applied here to fetuses through the lens of religious beliefs. These are in turn taken from the Bible, whose text and ideas are far, far older and in need of modern interpretation. The Constitution sought to create a non-sectarian country with separation between church and state, but here we have the views of a religious minority imposing its morals on the rest of us.
The notion that states should decide their local brand of abortion regulation is a dishonest excuse for the Supreme Court's decision. In addition, it is being publicly stated that this Court and its supporters intend to go much further in turning back the clock by limiting voting access and LGBTQ+ rights and eliminating same sex marriage.
If you believe in diversity, justice, and equality, renew your commitment to fighting for a progressive society and against a return to the oppressive past. At the very least it's more urgent than ever to VOTE!
