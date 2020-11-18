I read the letter from Jim Crawford expressing his concern regarding the change in voting practice related to the large number of mail-in ballots in this election cycle. I am thankful and grateful to him for sharing his thoughts at this important time. There is now a heightened anxiety by the voters. The public is well served to hear from those most familiar with voting in Tompkins County and their wisdom on this issue. The voters understand and demand that the integrity of the system be analyzed and always improved. All legal ballots should be counted. He knowingly understands that confidence and tranquility as he states in our voting practices is fundamental to the peaceful transfer of power in our democratic republic. Everyone should support the scrutiny and search for best practices. So, I became distressed to learn that Tompkins County, his employer, put Mr. Crawford on administrative leave for sharing his personal opinion with this paper. This kind of censorship is disturbing to free thinking people. It now brings into question the fair minded standing of our county government. It is unAmerican and troubling. I want to believe that Tompkins County will understand they overreacted. The Confidence and Tranquility in this county are at stake.
