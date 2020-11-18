I read in the recent IT print issue (11/11-17) a letter from Mr. James Crawford where he shared his concerns about voting integrity and security risk with the immense number of paper ballots to process in this year's election. I felt it was a well thought out and explanatory piece by an individual *who was actually present in the room* and tasked with this challenge here in our County, who wanted us all to know about what he sensed and saw. Following this courageous action (i.e., his "exercise of free speech"), I learned he was served a letter from his employer, Tompkins County, notifying him he'd been placed on leave! Huh? Why!? Don't we all want the benefit of hearing a "watchman's" perspective? Would the County please inform us as to their reasoning for this action? I sure would like to know. Thank you.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Describe your 2020 Black Friday mood.
You voted:
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.