Every year on August 26, the League of Women Voters of Tompkins County celebrates the accomplishments women have made and commemorate the 19th Amendment. But this year, we're not celebrating Women's Equality Day, as women today have fewer rights than we've had in decades. It's been more than 100 years since women won the right to vote, and we are far from equal in our democracy.
This year we are joining the National League of Women Voters and many other national organizations for Women's (In)equality Day in demanding our government not only represent us but include us as equals. This includes passing voting rights legislation, adding the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution, and restoring reproductive freedom to all who can become pregnant.
Women hold the power to create a more perfect democracy, join us! We will be present on the Ithaca Commons from 10 am until 5 pm on August 26, talking about voting rights, equal rights, and reproductive rights for all.
