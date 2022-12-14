Cyclist On Corner

A cyclist on the corner of Clinton and Plain Streets waits for an opportunity to cross.

 Casey Martin

Ithaca needs additional city planning and engineering interventions to make biking safer for all of its citizens. Another great next step would be to implement PHASE TWO of the Plain Street Bike Boulevard plan. Compared to the successful Bike Boulevard of North Tioga Street through the Fall Creek neighborhood, Plain Street is seriously lacking and still quite dangerous. The Plain Street bike route itself, however, is fantastic! It connects key downtown community hotspots and schools including the Skate Park at Wood Street Park, Southside Community Center, GIAC, BJM Elementary School, the Alex Haley Pool, Conway Park, the Sciencenter, Conley Park, the Waterfront Trail, Fall Creek Elementary School, Ithaca Highschool and Boyton Middle School. Can you imagine if that route was a safe Bike Boulevard for bikers of all ages? It would be amazing! Let's do it Ithaca.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you