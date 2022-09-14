In an area that has some of the most beautiful parks in the world, why is it that the bathrooms are such crap? There are so many wonderful people living around the Finger Lakes area. I'm certain folks would donate their time to paint rusty doors and brush away cobwebs. Perhaps stores would supply paint, brushes, etc. and write it off as a donation. Next time you are in Taughannock, Cass, and Myers, be a "four flusher" and check out all the facilities.

