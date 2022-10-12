I was outraged to see the headline in the September 28th issue of the Ithaca Times: “Two at the Center of Ethics Investigation Deny Wrongdoing.” This implies that Karen Yearwood and Eric Rosario, co-leads of the Reimagining Public Safety Working Group, are under investigation for illicit or immoral activities. As far as I know, they are not and have never been accused of any wrongdoing in the ethics investigation being conducted by the Tomkins County Board of Ethics. The investigation has to do with possible undue influence from outside groups and is specifically looking into the influence of the Center for Policing Equity and paid organizers from the People for the American Way. The article is actually well written and informative, and it becomes clear that Karen Yearwood and Eric Rosario are vouching for no wrongdoing on the part of Center for Policing Equity. The headline itself does not make this clear and implies that these two upstanding citizens are accused of wrongdoing. The headline is libelous and should be retracted with an apology to Karen Yearwood and Eric Rosario. I have known them both for years and cannot think of anyone with more moral fiber and integrity. Shame on you, Ithaca Times!
