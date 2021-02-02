As ICSD community members, we would like to confirm that the Board of Education ("BOE") of the ICSD conducted an appropriately independent, neutral, and diligent review of the workplace-related claims raised in the Urgent Appeal for NYS Education Department Intervention for Accountability, Justice and Fairness in the Matter of Brown, Brown & the Board of Education, Ithaca City School District, dated January 5, 2021, as filed by Peyi Soyinka-Airewele et al. with the New York State Commissioner of Education, on or about January 5, 2021 (the "Appeal”).
We have reviewed related press coverage of the Appeal, including the article, "Allegations Against ICSD Superintendent Emerge After Resignation," by Tanner Harding, in the Ithaca Times, published January 13, 2021, and accessed electronically on Ithaca.com on January 14, 2021 (hereafter, the "Bradwell Interview"), and "Complaints, Letter of Allegations Emerge in Wake of ICSD Superintendent Brown's Resignation," by Matt Butler, in the Ithaca Voice, published January 13, 2021, and accessed electronically on ithacavoice.com on January 14, 2021, both of which contain statements by the ICSD Board of Education ("BOE”) stating that the BOE has “thoroughly reviewed" the Appeal and "found many of the claims to be without merit and others to be outside of the purview of school district business...." (see Bradwell Interview).
There is a material difference between a "review" and an "investigation.” We respectfully request that the BOE provide more transparency about the methods/processes they used in conducting their "thorough review," and we request increased transparency regarding the BOE's decision making process and the specific grounds on which each claim was deemed either meritless, or outside the purview of ICSD business.
We understand that personnel issues frequently are, and should remain, confidential. If the BOE cites confidentiality in declining to provide the specific grounds on which the below claims were either deemed without merit or outside their purview, we request information about how the investigative process was conducted.
• Was an actual investigation into the specific claim below undertaken by the BOE?
- How was the investigation conducted - did the BOE engage an external investigator? Was the
- investigation led by a committee of independent directors?
• Who did the investigator or committee interview (by title or area of expertise, not by name)?
• What "best practices" were followed during this investigation?
We aim to ensure that the stated "thorough review" did, in fact, include an actual investigation, conducted in accordance with best practices.
Accordingly, we respectfully request that the following information be made public:
I: Re: Investigation of Claim Regarding Superintendent Brown's Alleged Usage of ICSD funded Administrative Assistant Job Offer to Curry Favor for Personal Gain.
The Appeal asserts Dr. Brown misused his hiring authority in discussing the possibility of an ICSD job with an individual (hereinafter referred to as "E.K.") who was working in the office appointed to serve as law guardian of Dr. Brown's children. Specifically, the Appeal alleges that Dr. Brown deliberately offered E.K. a position as his Administrative Assistant in an attempt to influence the law guardian's decisionmaking for his personal gain, prior to her actual resignation from the Law Guardian office. This claim merits investigation, as it crosses over from "personal" to "professional" allegation when the tool allegedly used by Dr. Brown to gain personal advantage was an ICSD-funded administrative assistant position, reporting directly to him. In other words, was there a time period when E.K. continued working at the Law Guardian office, after she was informed about the potential to apply/interview for this Administrative Assistant position? During this time period, did E.K. continue to work on Law Guardian matters affecting Dr. Brown's case?
Confirmation that the BOE sought out, and received, from E.K. and the Law Guardian, the dates on which any potential job opening at ICSD was first discussed with E.K., and the date on which E.K. resigned from her position at the Law Guardian Office; and, An explanation of why the BOE deemed this particular claim either meritless or "outside of the Board of Education's purview" (per Bradwell Interview).
II: Investigation of Claims Regarding Superintendent Brown's Alleged Failure to Disclose Conflicts of Interest OR Board's Potential Mishandling of Actual Conflict of Interest
The Appeal asserts that Superintendent Brown failed to disclose his conflict of interest with E.K. to "all members of the school board when it approved the hiring of (E.K.)." It is possible that he properly complied with any existing disclosure rules by, perhaps, disclosing to an established Committee of the BOE charged with evaluating such conflicts; the Appeal simply asserts that not "all" members were aware, including BOE President Robert Ainslie.
The Appeal states that E.K. has "admitted under oath to starting and continuing a romantic relationship with her boss, Superintendent Luvelle Brown, shortly after she was employed as his Administrative Assistant.” The timeline of when the romantic relationship began is important. Was this covered during the BOE's investigation/review, so that the BOE could understand all the potential conflicts of interest at stake?
• What investigative steps did the BOE take to determine whether one or more conflicts of
interest existed? If a conflict existed, did Superintendent Brown in fact disclose it to a Committee of BOE Members? Please describe the investigative process the BOE used to reach its conclusion that this particular claim was either meritless or "outside of the Board of Education's purview" (per Bradwell Interview)? What steps did the BOE take to deem it appropriate for Superintendent Brown to hire E.K. as his administrative assistant, if one or more conflicts of interest existed and were disclosed? Why was this particular claim deemed either meritless or "outside of the Board of Education's purview" (per Bradwell Interview)?
III. Investigation of Claims Regarding Work Environment in Administrative Group
If it is true that E.K. was having a romantic relationship with her boss, Superintendent Brown, one assumes he would have, at a minimum, disclosed the existence of this relationship to the BOE.
If true, does the BOE believe that Superintendent Brown's decision to continue a romantic relationship with his subordinate presented other workplace concerns, ranging from ethics, to "tone at the top," to collateral impacts on other employees in the office?
Were any BOE members aware of the existence of this alleged relationship - if so, did they disclose this to the entire Board? Did the BOE establish an oversight process to regularly check in with Superintendent Brown's other subordinates, to confirm that the work environment remained healthy and productive? Or, to ask how the existence of the alleged romantic relationship between supervisor/employee was affecting them - did it make them feel uncomfortable, or negatively impact workplace morale? What steps did the BOE take to ensure that an appropriately independent performance review/compensation process was in place for E.K., if she was in fact engaged in a romantic relationship with her boss, Superintendent Brown?
(Importantly, each of these questions assumes the veracity of the Appeal's claims regarding the existence of E.K.'s romantic relationship with her boss, Superintendent Brown - if this relationship did not in fact exist, we withdraw the above questions.)
Investigation of Claims that ICSD Attorney Crossed Ethical Lines in Rejecting Ms. Brown's Request for her Children's School Records
The Appeal alleges that Attorney Kate Reid initially refused Ms. Brown's request for access to her children's school records, but later reversed her decision upon receipt of a demand from Ms. Brown's attorney. The Appeal alleges that Attorney Reid blurred the lines between serving the personal interests of Superintendent Brown, and the interests of ICSD. The Appeal provides no explanation as to why Attorney Reid initially rejected the request, nor why she allegedly reversed her decision.
What investigation did the BOE do to deem this claim meritless or "outside the Board of Education's purview"? Was any discussion undertaken with Ms. Reid's law firm to determine whether Ms. Reid had acted ethically and appropriately on this issue? Did the BOE receive any guidance or assistance from Attorney Reid, or her law firm, in the course of responding to the claims underlying the Appeal? If so, was that appropriate, in light of the apparent conflict of interest evidenced by the complaints against Attorney Reid in the Appeal?
Concerns that Community Members Feel Intimidated by BOE
Some community members have had experiences where Dr. Brown, or a BOE member, used accusations of racism/implicit bias to deflect the community member's complaints on substantive issues. This approach is most recently evidenced by Dr. Brown's confusing reference to a "caste system” when questioned about his alleged professional misconduct by the Ithaca Voice.1
1 In the 1/13 Ithaca Voice article, Superintendent Brown responds to questions about the Appeal's allegations of professional misconduct against him by stating, among other things, "It's a caste system, where people feel like
We hope the BOE agrees that we should strive for an environment where all concerns are received with an open mind, rather than a reflexive defense of and deference to the Superintendent.
VI. Concerns Regarding BOE's Oversight of Superintendent Brown
We are aware of a subsequent statement, published by Ms. Brown and the author of the Appeal, which further alleges that several BOE members maintain close personal friendships with Superintendent Brown. Of course, there is nothing inherently wrong with professional friendships, and it is frequently productive for the executive managers of an organization to maintain friendly/social relationships with oversight boards. There are times, however, where a heightened degree of independence must be assured to avoid even the appearance of non-neutrality. We ask whether any of these relationships between Dr. Brown and particular BOE members was so significant as to potentially impair the impartiality of one or more Board members.
How did the Board ensure independence and transparency of process - did the BOE engage an external investigator? Or, was an independent committee of BOE members formed to investigate and render the decisions that all of the Appeal claims were either meritless, or outside the purview of ICSD business? If So, were any of the BOE members which Ms. Brown requested be recused from the process serve on this committee?
Did any BOE members recuse themselves from the investigative process? From the deliberations? From voting on this matter?
Please describe the BOE's approach to the investigative process in this matter - which "best practices" were followed?
Ultimately, the BOE has an obligation to the ICSD, its students, staff and other stakeholders to protect the interests of the school district above the personal interests of its Superintendent. We also strongly believe that both Superintendent Brown and the BOE are entitled to an opportunity to provide their side, before any conclusions are drawn about the claims raised in the Appeal. We respectfully suggest that answers to the above questions will provide the ICSD community with sufficient facts to confirm that the ICSD BOE discharged its investigative duties in good faith, and with due care, in light of the gravity of the workplace-related claims raised in the Appeal.
Respectfully Submitted on January 25, 2021
Signed:
Teachers Aide Lou Depol
Shari Haldeman
Anonymous parent and teacher
3rd & 5th Grade Parent
Tracy S Goodrich
Craig McMeekin
ICSD Teacher Michael Friedman
Anonymous (9th grade parent)
Multiple grade parent Jennifer Birnbaum Parent of a 6th and 3rd grader
Yoshiko Hogg
Aimee Bacon
Jen Addy
Katie Henderson 2nd- and 5th-grade parent
Anonymous IHS parent
Darlene Campbell
Florencia Ardon
Gregory Goodrich 7th grade teacher
Kathryn Cernera
Leah O'Connor parent of two 5th graders
Peter Jones
Brittany McCown
Margot Chiuten
Laurie Pattington 5th and 9th grade parent
Anonymous
Dawn Forman
Kelly Evans 1st/3rd grade parent
3rd & 6th Grade Parent Sarah Alabi
NE parent
Anonymous Multi-stakeholder... I'm a teacher for ICSD, a taxpayer and I have family members attending school in ICSD
5th grade parent, Caroline
Mom of an ICSD 5th grader, and an ICSD 2nd grader
Anonymous Parent of a Sophomore at IHS and taxpayer
Kimberly Knight
Laurel Beard Boynton and CHES parent
Denise Park Elementary teacher
Anonymous, parent of 4 ICSD children
Anonymous
Teachers Aide
Staff member who resigned this school year
Parent of a 6th grader at Dewitt
Middle school parent
Anonymous 5th & 8th grade parent
Gina Cusano-McLaughlin Parent of two children in the ICSD
Jennifer Krause
Yoshiko Hogg
Bruce Carter
Katie Williams
Angela Ehmke
Lisa Trent
Elizabeth Scofield
Seth Brahler
Meloney McMurry
Lyza Maron
Tracy Goodrich 7th grade parent and district employee
Anonymous-Parent of 4th grader
Parent of high schooler Katie Church
Anonymous EA member
Anonymous ESP member
Rodney Chinn
Florencia Ardon
Parents of two CHES students Didier Chinn-Ardon
Parent of 4 students in the district
Yael Daphna Saat
Gideon Saar
Adam Saar
Craig McMeekin
Kristin McCarthy
Anonymous Parent of two students at IHS
Rebekah Coleman-Brahler Parent of 3rd grader
Andrew Schwartz 7th grade teacher
Taura McMeekin
Jared Marion
Melissa Marion
Anonymous
Catherine Hart
Jamie R Jett
Timothy A Jett
Madison Muscente
Brianna Muscente
Anonymous 11th grade parent
Maria Muscente
Anonymous - Parent of three elementary aged children
9th grade parent Cheryl Kramer
Lillian Yavits
Parent of three students
Parents for 3rd and 6th grade students.
Alita Trouble Howard
Anonymous-K, 4th, 5th grade parent
Anonymous-K, 4th,5th grade Father Judy P. Ward
Brian Bessire Farr Carey Tara O'Malley
Suzanne Jablonski
Liz Quadrozzi Concerned Ithaca High School parent
Paul Galgoczy Concerned community member and tax payer
Erin Buchanan Parent and taxpayer 6th and 8th grade parent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.