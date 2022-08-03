On Tuesday, August 23rd we face an unusual situation. There will be a Special Election to fill the empty seat in Congressional district 23 vacated by Tom Reed. Candidates will be Max Della Pia (Democrat) and Joseph Sempolinski (Republican), chosen by their respective parties. Whoever wins will immediately become our Congressman until the term expires in January.
Regardless of party affiliation or none, all registered voters living in the “old” district 23 can vote. It includes the counties of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins and Yates, plus parts of Ontario and Tioga. Tell friends there and urge them to vote.
The same day on a different ballot in Tompkins County there will be a Democratic Primary Election for candidates running in new district 52 (for State Senate) and 19 (for Congress). There is no Republican Primary. Nominees run in the General Election in November; winners start their two-year terms in January.
For more information go to the League of Women Voters’ election website Vote 411 (https://vote411.org) or call Tompkins County Board of Elections (607-274-5522).
Election day is August 23rd. Don’t forget to vote!
