We, the undersigned Democrats on the Common Council of the City of Ithaca, urge Tompkins County voters to re-elect Matt Van Houten as Tompkins County District Attorney.
Matt Van Houten graduated from Dryden High and from the United States Military Academy in West Point. After leading a platoon in the USA Army and participating in the Army World Class Athlete Program, he earned his JD from Albany Law School of Union University in 1995. He then began practicing law in Tompkins County, gaining substantial trial experience in a range of cases. He has served as Tompkins County DA since January 2017, supervising a staff of 16, overseeing a $2M budget, and managing a full felony caseload as well as several local town courts.
Matt has consistently advocated for alternatives to incarceration that both protect public safety and respect the dignity of worth of people accused of crimes. He added staff to his office so that his team could give necessary attention to the Ithaca City Treatment Court. In 2018 our Common Council voted to subsidize the launch of the Wellness and Recovery Court, an alternative to incarceration designed to coordinate treatment and support for people who are arrested who suffer from mental illness. Matt played a key role in developing the Court and his office continues to be active in its operations. He is a vital member of the Tompkins County Criminal Justice Alternative to Incarceration Board of Directors and communicates readily and easily with the group.
In addition to these achievements, Matt is also a talented athlete; he has twice won bronze medals in the Pan American Games in team handball and as recently as 2016 was a national champion in the sport. This speaks to his keen personal discipline as well as his perception of himself as a member of a team.
What many of us appreciate most about Matt is his gentle nature, and his quiet and persistent confidence. He is always available to answer our questions or explain controversial or difficult decisions. He is modest and compassionate and fully committed to making Tompkins County both safer and more humane.
To learn more about Matt Van Houten go to his website at https://www.mvh4da.com/. Please vote for Matt in the Democratic primary on June 23.
Donna Fleming
Rob Gearhart
Graham Kerslick
Laura Lewis
George McGonigal
Deb Mohlenhoff
Seph Murtagh
Ducson Nguyen
Stephen Smith
