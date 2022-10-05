I am writing to lend my support and admiration for both Karen Yearwood and Eric Rosario. I have known them and worked with them both for many years. I first met Karen when she was hired as Director of The Village at Ithaca. Eric and I met 10 years before that. When I heard that they were stepping up to lead the community discussions on the Reimagining Safety project, I couldn’t think of anyone more qualified. They have earned the trust and respect of so many in our community because of their dedication to social justice and to improving the lives of children and families. They are also exceptionally good listeners, who absorb different views with a calm, affirming way. We are fortunate that they live here and agreed to work with the City on this important, challenging, plan to improve public safety.
Title
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended for you
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Apple Harvest Festival Preview 2022
- Ithaca PD Make Arrest After Home Invasion, Chase, Stand-Off
- IPD Staffing Shortages Strain EMS in T-burg, Surrounding Communities
- Apple Harvest Festival Is Here
- Ithaca-Area Cannabis Dispensaries Likely By Year’s End
- Mayoral Race Flying Under The Radar
- Aurora Street Eviction Story Getting Murkier
- “How To Dance In Ohio” Is Refreshing And Inspiring
- Arrest Made In N Meadow Attempted Robbery
- Trumansburg Applies for New York Forward Grant
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Ithaca-Area Cannabis Dispensaries Likely By Year’s End (2)
- If Wishes Were Fishes (1)
- Tompkins County living wage study reveals racial disparities (1)
- Aurora Street Eviction Story Getting Murkier (1)
- Vending Apples For Almost 70 Years (1)
- IC Launching Occupational Therapy Doctorate Program (1)
- When Ithaca Rode Shotguns (1)
- TC3 Foundation Defaulted On Dormitory Bonds (1)
- Ithaca PD Make Arrest After Home Invasion, Chase, Stand-Off (1)
- Spicy Asian: Authentically Chinese And Not Just Spicy (1)
- The Inn At Taughannock Falls Offers A Memorable Experience (1)
- With COVID receding will you shop locally and in-person more? (1)
- Community Arts Partnership: 30 Years Of Promoting & Supporting Ithaca Creativity (1)
- IPD Staffing Shortages Strain EMS in T-burg, Surrounding Communities (1)
- IPD Applied For Grant To Fund Crisis Intervention Specialists, DA Provides Input (1)
Online Poll
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.