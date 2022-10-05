I am writing to lend my support and admiration for both Karen Yearwood and Eric Rosario. I have known them and worked with them both for many years. I first met Karen when she was hired as Director of The Village at Ithaca. Eric and I met 10 years before that. When I heard that they were stepping up to lead the community discussions on the Reimagining Safety project, I couldn’t think of anyone more qualified. They have earned the trust and respect of so many in our community because of their dedication to social justice and to improving the lives of children and families. They are also exceptionally good listeners, who absorb different views with a calm, affirming way. We are fortunate that they live here and agreed to work with the City on this important, challenging, plan to improve public safety.

