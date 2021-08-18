If our community is reluctant to admit to the negative impacts dockless bikes and scooters bring, we will again suffer the clutter of chaos if they come back. In your recent article 8/4/21 “Where are the bikes?” it painted a positive, one-sided view only. There are many other viewpoints of concern. I take issue with a few points, needing correcting. A Lime Bike was shown at a bike rack. This photo speaks a thousand words. I have voiced concern for this problem since the first day of Lime’s arrival. These bikes must not be left at bike racks. Traditional cyclists need them to lock their bikes. It is a lifeline for them. Dockless bikes and scooters lock themselves, hence not needing racks. To move them, you have to lift them, possibly spraining your back. They are very heavy. Your reporter wrote that the bikes are lightweight.
Lime Bikes (and many other similar companies) are left on sidewalks, streets, blocking entrances, are tipped over, bunched together, taking up bike racks, etc. Has anyone cared what an elderly person, someone in a wheelchair or walker will do when it’s in their path? The companies have deceptive practices, hence how they entered our community without community awareness and discussion. This info is easy to see online via many news reports.
It was very hard for me to read your article without getting bundled up with emotion and frustration, seeing the same officials and groups saying the same things to the press, not acknowledging the huge problems we’ve had with Lime in our community. I feel as if someone is getting a payback by the company. At most, an unethical approach to denying the truth, considering the leadership positions of those interviewed in your article.
Ithaca lacks the infrastructure needed for a dockless company to operate here. Before any consideration of having another company come here again, there must be public hearings and discussion of the past problems Lime presented. Bike Walk Tompkins sadly is still operating in the same manor, dismissing concerns and pushing the city to bring another company, even this fall, to Ithaca. At a recent meeting in City Hall with Common Council and the mayor, on Aug. 4, Bike Walk Tompkins presented their case for bringing a similar company, onpresenting a positive spin to Council. In return, Council did not ask any hard questions of past impact. I was horrified by what I saw again. This is a huge lack of leadership and misinformation to the public.
Bike Walk Tompkins does not represent my concerns. I have been biking in Ithaca since my arrival in 1982. I know and witness a lot of the porblems we have for bike safety daily. I do not see anyone addresing them. For example, talking and texting while driving with tinted windows, which you cannot see what the driver is doing. Bikers, scooters and skate boarders use their phones too. There could be an educational campaign between the city, Cornell and Ithaca College pulling together funding for this venture. The possibilities are endless in creating a sustainable bike community, without these companies taking over our streets or mom and pop rental stores.
Dockless companies similar to Lime have a history of deception and chaos all over the world. The use of climate change to increase bike usage using their practices in communities is unsustainable. They make huge profits while the communities scramble to deal with the side effects. Some cities have canceled their contracts or introduced fines or police help. Yet, Ithaca did ont want any regulations or educational street signage. Nobody reads the fine print on their cell phones or wireless technology or how 5G radiation impacts us. I believe it’s unsafe and am not happy with how these companies are dependent on cell phone usage. There still has been no conclusion to their safety.
We do not need these companies to solve our bicycle usage or transportation. Ithaca can do this on its own. I will not buy into their practices. We can do better than this. Please take some time to learn more about them and voice concerns. There needs to be an investigation into how badly the city and persons and groups in your article have handled these concerns. How Lime was brought here, why concerns were not addressed and why the other solutions weren’t researched.
We can create a sustainable community only by working together for the betterment of all.
