On Mental health issues, mass shootings and violent crime.
One thing I feel that the media and our politicians miss (especially when discussing guns, suicide, mass shootings and gun violence) is the side-effects of many anti-depressants and other medications (even one for psoriasis) that have stated side effects of mental agitation, harmful or suicidal thoughts, recurring depression, and others mental effects either while on the medications or withdrawing from them or on multiple medications.
No real discussion about possible links between a mass-shooter suicide and the medications they are on. I feel that medical record privacy should be overturned in cases where the subject has committed a mass shooting, murder, or violent crime. If they are already dead, what does it matter if their medical records are made public. Might allow parents of children, spouses and family members of persons with mental health issues to be more aware of the possible effects of what those medications may cause. May allow decisions on what to risk.
I'm sure the psyco-pharma-medical industry and many "mental health but keep the guns" Republicans would fight that idea. Don't get me wrong, I'm a gun owning somewhat moderate progressive fed up with the current political rhetoric and hate mongering.
