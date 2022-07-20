Re: “A Plan Of Action To Restore And Protect Reproductive Justice For Women” I'm surprised that there is no mention of the oppressive effects of a husband's decision on a woman's choice to choose. I was forced pregnant on my honeymoon and susequently raped as a wife, throughout my marriage. I did everything I could to not get pregnant again but the fear of being raped in my own bed by the man I married was an ongoing fear. Let us remember now that wife rape has only been deemed illegal federally in the U.S. in our lifetimes. It is still considered legal under state laws. Let's ask our governments to outlaw such barbaric home/family practices.
