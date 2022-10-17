Unless you are attuned to the Binghamton area, you likely don’t know Leah Webb. When the primary season started I didn’t. But then I went to her campaign events, read about her impressive background, her record of accomplishments, and her positions on issues I care about. Now I’m all-in. You should be, too.
The youngest person ever elected to Binghamton’s City Council, Leah’s efforts made a positive impact on the lives of people there. Now she’s running to do the same at the state level for all of us.
What issues are most important issues to you?
• Environment? Leah fought to enact protections for clean air and water, and will help NY meet its ambitious goals transitioning to renewables.
• Healthcare? Leah supports the NY Health Act and increased availability of mental health services.
• Women’s rights? Leah is committed to guaranteeing women’s reproductive freedom.
• Jobs? Leah has worked for fair pay legislation and supported childcare and job training programs.
• Perhaps something else? Rural broadband? Affordable housing? Education? Social justice? Visit Leah’s webpage to learn more about her strong record and progressive agenda.
I hope this necessarily brief list demonstrates the promise Leah’s candidacy holds for our District and our state. Impressive as it is, it cannot convey her enthusiasm, her energy, and her commitment to serve. We need her voice representing us in Albany.
I’ll be voting for Leah Webb on November 8.
