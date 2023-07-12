Bryan Van Campen and Steve Lawrence recently celebrated two decades as film and sports columnists.
At a time when the "official" paper of Ithaca has been eviscerated of almost all institutional knowledge and local reporting, Ithaca should take stock of the value still offered by the locally owned weekly alternative.
BVC is nothing less than erudite in his film knowledge, and yet he is just another humble film goer, earnestly hoping to turn his readers on to something very cool. In most cities, including most that surround Ithaca, the idea of having a local film critic is quaint. The publisher deserves credit for investing in sustained institutional knowledge.
Capturing the excitement of pro sports is not exactly hard, because even a game without excitement is newsworthy. Making amateur and teen sports a good read? That takes talent, and Steve Lawrence has it. Steve is so well-known and respected throughout the local sports community he is part of it.
As it was my pleasure and luck to write about local affairs and politics for the times 20 years ago, I want to take a moment to celebrate my former colleagues, as they are both reasons I continue to enjoy the Times. It's a great place for young journalists, who will move on, but also for stringers who decide that Ithaca is worth staying around, even if the prospects for advancement are only so high.
