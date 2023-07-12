Good column and excellent subject. I think sometimes about how locals have opinions about certain roads. I think Stone Quarry Road would make an excellent subject for a column.
There is so much more that can be written about taking route 96 when leaving Ithaca. First of all, it’s route 96B, not 96, when you start out. Don’t get that wrong or you will be exposed as a non-local. Route 96B seamlessly turns into route 96 when you hit Candor (you have to admire its candor).
About 30 minutes from Ithaca, you come to Iron Kettle Farm. Besides a good activity for kids in the Fall, it is a good garden store, gift shop, and fruit stand. Pick up strawberries, cherries, peaches, etc. as a gift on the way out of town, or make it a last stop for healthy snacks and a new addition to the garden before arriving back home.
In that same stretch of road is one of my absolute favorite views in this region. You can only really see it when returning to Ithaca (north on 96). There is an expansive view of 3 overlapping hills, with a large farm field and postcard-perfect red barn in the foreground. I wish I could attach a photo to demonstrate. The only thing wrong with the view and photo is the presence of power lines in the foreground. In order to get the photo without the power lines, you would have to trespass on the farm. Which gives me a chance to point out the worst thing about route 96, or really any route out of Ithaca: you will be in deeply politically conservative territory. Trespassing in these regions is not advised.
Right before the intersection with route 38, on the outskirts of Owego, there are 2 interesting roadside establishments. One is called Metro’s, which is a miniature golf course and hamburger stand. Prominently seen from the road is a large pink elephant that has been there for decades.
Also right there is Jackpot Richie’s Chicken Barbecue. I have never been there, but it looks authentic and delicious. It replaced a diner that was there for decades, which I can attest was also authentic and delicious.
In Owego, there is the zig-zag, double-railroad-crossing shortcut to route 17 east. This shortcut is interesting and satisfying, but it does eliminate the scenic Dunkin Donuts mentioned in the column, as well as the more scenic crossing of the mighty Susquehanna River.
Since the columnist was on his way to see the Mets minor league team in Binghamton, I’m surprised we didn’t hear about the Harris Diner. This is on North Street in downtown Owego. This is a Mets-themed diner, and it is the real thing.
Another highlight of this route for me is Tioga Gardens on route 17c in Owego. It is literally a one-minute detour off the route. It is a family-owned, long-established garden center. They have great garden plants and houseplants, and a gift shop. They also have a small domed greenhouse with tropical trees and other not-for-sale beauties. Gardeners, add this to your itinerary.
One last attraction before you get to Binghamton is the relatively new walking path along the Susquehanna River called the Vestal Rail Trail. It parallels the river, but unfortunately, it also parallels route 17. If you’re on a long trip and want a short easy walk to stretch your legs along the way, give it a try.
