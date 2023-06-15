This past Wednesday, the concentration of pollutants in the air around New York City hit the highest levels ever recorded, more than doubling the previous record, which was set the previous day. This is the fourth time in the past three years that those of us living here in New York Congressional District 19 have suffered dangerously poor air quality from forest fires. It is widely acknowledged that global climate change is exacerbating the risk of forest fires upwind of us, increasing their frequency and severity, and that managing that risk will require addressing the climate crisis as the emergency it is. Nonetheless, Representative Marc Molinaro (NY19) eagerly stepped up to the microphone this week as crypto-spokesman for the fossil fuel industry–from whom he receives generous campaign contributions–to lecture Canadian firefighters on their forest management practices, and to claim that “this isn’t the moment to start lecturing people” about the climate emergency. He’s right about that: the moment to start passed years ago. Now is the moment to accelerate the transition off fossil fuels.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you