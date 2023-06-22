I live on N Geneva (Ward 2). Over the weekend, my partner and I woke up to an Aryeal Jackson yard sign we did not request posted in our lawn with neither verbal nor written communication from Aryeal Jackson or the campaign. 
 
At the time, and for some weeks, we already had a yard sign posted on our lawn in support of the opposing candidate West Fox. West Fox is progressive, like us, and a tenant, like us, and we're proud to support them because we know they'll help create policy that protects our housing stability, improves public safety, and strengthens our community.
 
The fact that the Aryeal Jackson campaign put a yard sign on our property without our permission in the first place is unacceptable. The fact that it was placed on property that was already showing support for another candidate is wholly unethical. 
 
We disposed of the yard sign. We did not vandalize or deface it, we only placed it in our recycling bin. We immediately notified our neighbor and friend Katie Sims, who had shared online that landlords were putting up Jackson signs on other properties against the tenants' wishes. 
 
Instead of reaching out to the people who live at this property -- her constituents, the people whose vote she needs -- Aryeal Jackson picked a fight with Katie Sims via social media DMs, saying our disposal of the campaign sign was "voter suppression," specifying "the landlord is a voter." She immediately and firmly took our landlords' side, perpetuating the power imbalance between landlords and us tenants. I am left concerned that this is how she will evaluate conflicts between the interests of landlords and tenants if she were elected. 
 
Speaking of consistent messaging, I'd like to break down the messaging of Aryeal Jackson's campaign:
 
1. Aryeal Jackson neglected to acknowledge that tenants are also voters and only acknowledged the landlord. To be quite clear: I pay rent at this property. Our landlord pays for this property with the money we give them. Our landlord does not live here. What's more, our landlord has never before had anything to say to us, her tenants, about our display of support for any particular candidate. 
 
2. Disposing of the Jackson campaign yard sign is not voter suppression and I resent the comparison. Not only is that comment a blatant attempt at avoiding accountability for unethical campaign practice, but it is using a buzzword relating to a serious issue in this town and the country at large in order to garner sympathy. Gross!
 
3. Posting a yard sign on property is already showing support for an opposing candidate is antagonizing and voter intimidation. 
 
4. You, Aryeal Jackson, now have a problem with people in your ward because of your own ego. Our carefully considered and expressed support for West Fox was not observed or respected. Jackson's campaign did not canvas or contact the tenants of this property in any way, shape or form -- and even if you did attempt to contact us, our non-answer was not a 'yes.' As residents and voters of the ward, we deserved that respect. 
 
Delusion and negligence: That is what appears to be at the heart of Aryeal Jackson's campaign. Not one time have I heard from her campaign for any reason, never mind the yard sign incident. Clearly she'd much rather busy herself by harassing friends of the opposition on social media or complain about not being visible enough (for example at Streets! Alive where she was placed in the same location of the rest of the City Council candidates) instead of doing the work to get out the vote. 
 
Somehow Aryeal Jackson has remained a stranger to me for the entirety of her campaign. All the while, I have seen candidates like West Fox and frankly the rest of the Solidarity Slate, all over town -- at community celebrations, public meeting spaces, canvassing their respective wards -- always stopping to listen to the voices of the community rather than forcing a voting decision upon constituents. This is still a democracy after all, is it not? 
 
To Aryeal Jackson, wishing you any sort of luck with the rest of your campaign would be dishonest. To do so would be to lie and feign respect for you as you have feigned respect for this community. 
 
I will not be voting for you. I will be voting for the active, enthusiastic, community-facing candidate West Fox. Should you, Aryeal Jackson, succeed or choose to run again in the future, consider doing the actual work of talking to your constituents and not just appeasing landlords/property managers who do not represent the interests of the majority. We don't need any more laziness in local government than already exists.

