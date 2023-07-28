Is anyone else concerned that the annual fireworks show for Ithaca (known as the Ithaca Community Fireworks)was moved to Taughannock Farms Inn and therefore Taughannock Park?
In early July, a statement from the Ithaca Rotary Club was shared stating that they are " no longer able to be the main organizer and sponsor of the Fireworks,” There are several reasons why the fireworks are concerning being held at Taughannock Park. One is that it is a PARK and the natural beauty that is unique to Taughannock Park is getting confused with becoming an event space for Ithaca.
Number 2, residents in the area and along the lake have expressed many concerns for the increased traffic along route 89, consequent safety issues, the noise for residents, birds and animals who may live in and around the park, the volume of cars and people crowding into the park for this event, safety in the natural environment mixed with pyrotechnics and finally, the lack of access to all Ithacans who used to enjoy the fireworks celebration closer to the downtown center.
This lack of access is an equity issue on the very day celebrating our democracy. Need I add that we are blowing off celebratory fireworks in a historically Native American sacred space in the "name of American independence"?!
I am concerned that Taughannock Farms Inn (TFI) is making a performative gesture "to the community" and it is a veiled motive toward more profiteering (BTW TFI just proposed a spa and additional 75 room hotel with underground parking etc to the Ulysses town board on 7/18/23).
The Inns proximity to Taughannock Park does not make it their personal event space! More so , much of the community they claim to serve with 4th of July fireworks may have no access to seeing this show at Taughannock Park.
It is imperative that the city of Ithaca find a way to make this event accessible to all and in a safe public space. Personally, I am not a huge fan of fireworks and the meaning they represent however, if this show must go on, the City of Ithaca can not outsource this event to Taughannock Farms Inn and Taughannock Falls State Park! Ithaca, if you value this event and holiday, find a way to make it possible for everyone to see without disturbing the natural environment and making it tolerable for all within the city limits. Thank you for reading.
I thank you for sharing your thoughts. I think there's some context that will be helpful to you as you sort through these thoughts in your mind. The first is, these are the "Trumansburg" fireworks and not the "Ithaca" fireworks. These fireworks have been held for 8 years for the residents of Tburg and the surrounding area as a joint effort of Taughannock Falls State Park and the Inn at Taughannock Falls. The fireworks pre-date the discontinuation of the Ithaca fireworks and the plans for the new hotel building at the Inn's hotel. These fireworks have not moved from Ithaca to Tburg. I was at a Rotary meeting last night and spoke with a couple Ithaca members and they brought up the fireworks show actually, and from my understanding the Ithaca Rotary felt that the insurances and other legal/safety guidelines necessary for hosting the fireworks within the city were too difficult to surmount. I would recommend contacting Ithaca Rotary directly for additional comment on the Ithaca firework show which was previously sponsored by Ithaca Rotary. I hope the residents and/or City of Ithaca finds a new sponsor for their show and are able to continue it! Tburg is a welcoming town and we residents don't fault anyone for coming up from the city to view our show. It's a wonderful community event open to all.
