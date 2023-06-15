While Tik Tok and Artificial Intelligence(AI) are technologies viewed with suspicion, cryptocurrency mining is passed over even though it causes threats to our society in three areas: national security, the banking sector, and energy waste.
N. Korea is working to perfect nuclear missile launches against the US. Given that N Korea is both impoverished & under serious worldwide sanctions, where are they getting the cash to develop their nukes? Last year they successfully stole $620 million in crypto currency from just one video game, "Axie Infinity" (7/4/22, NY Times, "N. Korea Finds Lifeline: Crypto Theft via Hacking"). This has to be the most important of all reasons to ban crypto mining.
Secondly, the confidence of the public in our banking system is on shaky grounds. Recent bank laxness in Signature Bank, Silvergate, and First Republic are tied to crypto assets. The head of FTX, on his way to prison, loved the lax regulation of these unstable, loosely regulated digital assets. Top financial regulator, Gary Gensler, is warning our banks. Loss of confidence is not an option.
Thirdly, electrifying NY's transportation and building sectors via the CL-CPA is a necessity to stop the warming of the planet. We don't have a choice anymore. Recent estimates say we need vastly more electricity from non-fossil fuel sources to accomplish our climate goals. Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke warns that Bitcoin and similar digital assets routinely use large amounts of our renewable electricity resources (hydro), which is counterproductive when rushing to electrify NY's infrastructure.
And what exactly are crypto currency digital assets accomplishing when compared to these three important goals? Nothing. It's a form of gambling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.