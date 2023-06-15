As a parent of a Cornell student, I am genuinely disturbed and worried about the high housing and parking expenses imposed on Cornell students. Property owners in Ithaca seem to believe that all Cornell students are wealthy or millionaires, but that is not the sole issue at hand. The major problem lies in the deplorable conditions of these residences – they are old, inadequately maintained, unclean, and lack essential amenities that justify the exorbitant prices they charge.
I strongly believe that the city of Ithaca should address this issue and ensure better living conditions for students. Additionally, the university should have tighter control over the accommodations provided to its students. Creating a conducive environment for rest and study not only enhances the learning experience but also reduces stress levels.
It is disheartening to witness the struggle faced by students who are burdened with astronomical housing costs while dealing with substandard living conditions. As a concerned parent, I implore both the city and the university to take proactive measures in rectifying this situation. Affordable and well-maintained housing options will not only benefit the students but also contribute to the overall academic success and well-being of the Cornell community.
